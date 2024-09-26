Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL Tier II Exam 2024 date. Candidates who will appear for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) can check the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL Tier II Exam 2024 date out at ssc.gov.in, check notice here (ssc.nic.in)

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) will be held on November 18, 2024.

The official notice reads, “The Commission has decided to conduct the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) on 18 th day of November, 2024. 2. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.”

Candidates who have passed the Tier I examination are eligible to appear for the Tier II exam. The result for Tier I was announced on September 6, 2024. The Staff Selection Commission conducted Tier-I of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2024, from July 1 to July 11, 2024, in the CBT mode.

A total of 39835 candidates have qualified for the examination for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and 1630 candidates have qualified for Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade ‘A’ posts. The results of 23 candidates were withheld for various reasons.

The SSC CHSL tier 2 exam will be held to fill up around 3,712 Group C posts, which include Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. The registration process was started on April 8 and ended on May 7, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.