Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SSC CHSL Tier II Exam 2024 date out at ssc.gov.in, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Sep 26, 2024 02:10 PM IST

SSC CHSL Tier II Exam 2024 date has been released. The official notice is given here.

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL Tier II Exam 2024 date. Candidates who will appear for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) can check the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHSL Tier II Exam 2024 date out at ssc.gov.in, check notice here (ssc.nic.in)
SSC CHSL Tier II Exam 2024 date out at ssc.gov.in, check notice here (ssc.nic.in)

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) will be held on November 18, 2024.

XAT 2025: 34 new test cities added, aim to improve accessibility for candidates nationwide

The official notice reads, “The Commission has decided to conduct the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) on 18 th day of November, 2024. 2. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.”

Candidates who have passed the Tier I examination are eligible to appear for the Tier II exam. The result for Tier I was announced on September 6, 2024. The Staff Selection Commission conducted Tier-I of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2024, from July 1 to July 11, 2024, in the CBT mode.

A total of 39835 candidates have qualified for the examination for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and 1630 candidates have qualified for Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade ‘A’ posts. The results of 23 candidates were withheld for various reasons.

Also check: GATE 2025 registration without late fee ends today at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

The SSC CHSL tier 2 exam will be held to fill up around 3,712 Group C posts, which include Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. The registration process was started on April 8 and ended on May 7, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here 

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On