AILET 2025 admit card released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, direct link to download here

National Law University, NLU has released the AILET 2025 admit card. Candidates appearing for the All India Law Entrance Test can download their hall tickets from the official website of NLU at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.ht edu. AILET 2025 admit card has been released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

To download the AILET 2025 hall tickets, candidates need to enter their username and password on the log-in module

It may be mentioned here that AILET 2025 examination will be conducted December 8, 2024 from 2 PM to 4 PM.

The exam cities include Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

Furthermore, the AILET 2025 for UG programme will consist of three sections, each containing 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks. The examination will last 120 minutes.

Whereas the LLM programme will include100 multiple-choice questions each question carrying 1 mark. All 100 MCQs will be from the different branches of Law.

AILET 2025 admit card: Here's how to download

To download the AILET 2025 admit card, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. On the home page, click on AILET 2025 admit card link. Enter your credentials to log in and click on submit. The AILET 2025 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the AILET 2025 admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

