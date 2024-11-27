UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024: Notification for 2702 posts out, check details on eligibility, age and more

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC, has released the recruitment notification for 2702 posts of Junior Assistant. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024: Notification for 2702 posts has been released.

Notably, as per the official notification, the application window for the main examination will open on December 23, 2024, and close on January 22, 2025.

The last date to make online payment of fee is also January 22, 2025, and the examination will be conducted on January 29, 2025.

Also read: RSMSSB JE notification 2024 out, apply for 1111 Junior Engineer vacancies from November 28 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Eligibility criteria:

Before applying for the post, candidates need to ensure they meet certain eligibility criteria as prescribed by the commission.

1. Age limit

The minimum age of the applicant should not be less than 18 years and the maximum age should not be more than 40 years as on July 1, 2024.

There is a relaxation on the age limit for reserved category candidates.

2. Educational qualifications:

The applicants should have passed Class 12th and must possess UPSSSC PET 2023 scorecard.

More details are available on the official notification.

Also read: UKSSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 2000 posts ends in two days, apply here

Application fee:

Candidates beloging to General, SC/ST and PWD categories need to pay an online application fee of ₹25/-.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024: Here’s how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in. On the home page, applicants must register by entering the necessary details Enter your registered credentials to log in and click on submit. Fill up the application form and upload the necessary documents as asked. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: BPSC 69th CCE final result out, Ujjwal Kumar Upkar tops; direct link, cut-off, merit list

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.