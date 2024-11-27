Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BPSC 69th CCE final result out, Ujjwal Kumar Upkar tops; direct link, cut-off, merit list

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 27, 2024 09:26 AM IST

BPSC 69th CCE Result : Ujjwal Kumar Upkar has topped the exam, followed by Sarvesh Kumar and Shivam Tiwari in second and third places.

BPSC 69th CCE Result: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced final results for the 69th Integrated Combined Compititive Examination (69th CCE). The result can be viewed at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 69th CCE final result announced, Ujjwal Kumar Upkar tops(Santosh Kumar /Photo for representation)
BPSC 69th CCE final result announced, Ujjwal Kumar Upkar tops(Santosh Kumar /Photo for representation)

Ujjwal Kumar Upkar has topped the exam, followed by Sarvesh Kumar and Shivam Tiwari in second and third places.

Also read: BPSC 70th CCE date not changed, commission issues important notice

A total of 972 candidates were eligible for the Interview round, of whom 361 candidates have been recommended by the commission. The recruitment exam was held for 362 vacancies but 1 vacancy remains unfilled because of the non-availability of eligible candidates.

The commission has announced category-wise cut-off marks along with the result-

CategoryWritten exam cut-off marksFinal exam cut-off marks
Unreserved466552
Unreserved (Female)463548
EWS454552
EWS (Female)442540
SC423522
SC (Female)402504
ST423539
ST (Female)385490
EBC447545
EBC (Female)434535
BC457552
BC (Female)455538
BCL438538
Disabled (VI)386502
Disabled (DD)326436
Disabled (OH)429533
Disabled (MD)368467
Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter434531

BPSC 69th CCE final result 2024: Direct link for merit list, cut-off marks

Results for Child Development Project Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Technical), Finance Administrative Officer and Equivalent posts have been shared separately.

A total of 26 candidates appeared for the Interview round for the Child Development Project Officer of whom 10 candidates have been recommended. Pramod Yadav has topped the exam for this post.

BPSC 69th CCE final result 2024: Child Development Project Officer

One candidate, Anand Kumar, has been recommended for the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Technical) post. The cut-off marks for this examination are 549 for the written examination and 589 for the final examination.

BPSC 69th CCE final result 2024: Deputy Superintendent of Police (Technical)

As many as 253 candidates appeared for the Interview round for Finance Administrative Officer and Equivalent posts. The commission has recommended 98 candidates against 100 vacancies. Aman Singh has topped the examination for this post.

BPSC 69th CCE cut-off marks for Finance Administrative Officer and Equivalent posts are:

BPSC 69th CCE cut-offs: Finance Administrative Officer and Equivalent posts(Result notification)
BPSC 69th CCE cut-offs: Finance Administrative Officer and Equivalent posts(Result notification)

BPSC 69th CCE final result: Finance Administrative Officer and Equivalent posts.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On