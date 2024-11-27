BPSC 69th CCE final result out, Ujjwal Kumar Upkar tops; direct link, cut-off, merit list

BPSC 69th CCE Result: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced final results for the 69th Integrated Combined Compititive Examination (69th CCE). The result can be viewed at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 69th CCE final result announced, Ujjwal Kumar Upkar tops(Santosh Kumar /Photo for representation)

Ujjwal Kumar Upkar has topped the exam, followed by Sarvesh Kumar and Shivam Tiwari in second and third places.

A total of 972 candidates were eligible for the Interview round, of whom 361 candidates have been recommended by the commission. The recruitment exam was held for 362 vacancies but 1 vacancy remains unfilled because of the non-availability of eligible candidates.

The commission has announced category-wise cut-off marks along with the result-

Category Written exam cut-off marks Final exam cut-off marks Unreserved 466 552 Unreserved (Female) 463 548 EWS 454 552 EWS (Female) 442 540 SC 423 522 SC (Female) 402 504 ST 423 539 ST (Female) 385 490 EBC 447 545 EBC (Female) 434 535 BC 457 552 BC (Female) 455 538 BCL 438 538 Disabled (VI) 386 502 Disabled (DD) 326 436 Disabled (OH) 429 533 Disabled (MD) 368 467 Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter 434 531

BPSC 69th CCE final result 2024: Direct link for merit list, cut-off marks

Results for Child Development Project Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Technical), Finance Administrative Officer and Equivalent posts have been shared separately.

A total of 26 candidates appeared for the Interview round for the Child Development Project Officer of whom 10 candidates have been recommended. Pramod Yadav has topped the exam for this post.

BPSC 69th CCE final result 2024: Child Development Project Officer

One candidate, Anand Kumar, has been recommended for the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Technical) post. The cut-off marks for this examination are 549 for the written examination and 589 for the final examination.

BPSC 69th CCE final result 2024: Deputy Superintendent of Police (Technical)

As many as 253 candidates appeared for the Interview round for Finance Administrative Officer and Equivalent posts. The commission has recommended 98 candidates against 100 vacancies. Aman Singh has topped the examination for this post.

BPSC 69th CCE cut-off marks for Finance Administrative Officer and Equivalent posts are:

BPSC 69th CCE cut-offs: Finance Administrative Officer and Equivalent posts(Result notification)

BPSC 69th CCE final result: Finance Administrative Officer and Equivalent posts.