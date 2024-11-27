Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UKSSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 2000 posts ends in two days, apply here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 27, 2024 09:49 AM IST

UKSSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 2000 posts will end on on November 29. Candidates can apply via the direct link given below.

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission, UKSSSC, will be closing the registration window for Uttarakhand District Police Constable (Male) and Constable PAC/IRB (Male) exam 2024 on Friday, November 29. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the exam can do so on the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 2000 posts will end on November 29.
UKSSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 2000 posts will end on November 29.

Alternatively, candidates can click on this direct link to apply for the UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024

To apply, candidates will need to pay an online application fee. Those belonging to the unreserved/ OBC category will need to pay 300 and the fee for the SC/ST/EWS category is 150.

Also read: BPSC 69th CCE final result out, Ujjwal Kumar Upkar tops; direct link, cut-off, merit list

For detailed information on eligibility, candidates can click on this link. 

Through the recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up 2000 posts of Constables across the state. These include 1600 posts Uttarakhand district police constable (Male), and 400 posts of Constable PAC/IRB (Male).

Also read: IDBI ESO Admit Card 2024 out at idbibank.in, download link here

About the examination: 

There will be an objective type multiple choice (Objective Type with Multiple Choice) competitive examination of 2 hours for 100 marks, in which there will be questions related to the educational qualification of the post.

Additionally, each question will have four answer options. The candidate has to select the correct answer from the four answer options. One-fourth marks will be deducted for each wrong answer given by the candidate.

Also read: AILET 2025 admit card releasing on November 28 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

General and OBC category candidates must mandatorily score 45 percent of the minimum qualifying marks and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes category candidates need to score 35 percent.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website. 

 

 

Discover the complete story...
See more
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On