UKSSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 2000 posts ends in two days, apply here

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission, UKSSSC, will be closing the registration window for Uttarakhand District Police Constable (Male) and Constable PAC/IRB (Male) exam 2024 on Friday, November 29. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the exam can do so on the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in. UKSSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 2000 posts will end on November 29.

Alternatively, candidates can click on this direct link to apply for the UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024

To apply, candidates will need to pay an online application fee. Those belonging to the unreserved/ OBC category will need to pay ₹300 and the fee for the SC/ST/EWS category is ₹150.

Also read: BPSC 69th CCE final result out, Ujjwal Kumar Upkar tops; direct link, cut-off, merit list

For detailed information on eligibility, candidates can click on this link.

Through the recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up 2000 posts of Constables across the state. These include 1600 posts Uttarakhand district police constable (Male), and 400 posts of Constable PAC/IRB (Male).

Also read: IDBI ESO Admit Card 2024 out at idbibank.in, download link here

About the examination:

There will be an objective type multiple choice (Objective Type with Multiple Choice) competitive examination of 2 hours for 100 marks, in which there will be questions related to the educational qualification of the post.

Additionally, each question will have four answer options. The candidate has to select the correct answer from the four answer options. One-fourth marks will be deducted for each wrong answer given by the candidate.

Also read: AILET 2025 admit card releasing on November 28 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

General and OBC category candidates must mandatorily score 45 percent of the minimum qualifying marks and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes category candidates need to score 35 percent.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.