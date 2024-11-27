IIM CAT 2024 answer key awaited at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download when released

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will be releasing the CAT Answer Key 2024 in due course of time. When released, candidates who appeared in the examination can download the answer key from the official website at iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2024 answer key will be released by IIM Calcutta at iimcat.ac.in. (HT file)

Along with the answer key, IIM Calcutta will also likely open an objection window for candidates who want to challenge the answer key. The objections will be then verified by a panel of experts who will prepare the final answer key and the CAT Results 2024.

Worth mentioning here, IIM CAT 2024 examination was conducted on November 24 in three slots. The first slot was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second slot from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third slot from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

The test papers had three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants). The exam duration was 120 minutes, divided into three 40-minute parts for each section.

IIM CAT 2024: Paper analysis

According to experts, , Slot 1 was quite tricky and reflected an increased level of difficulty in comparison to the previous year.

Gautam Puri, Co-Founder and MD of Career Launcher had stated, "There were a total of 68 questions which were to be attempted in 120 minutes. The overall difficulty level of this year's exam was higher than that of the first slot of CAT 2023.”

He further pointed out that the VARC section of slot 1 was moderate in difficulty level, with 24 questions to be completed in 40 minutes. The DILR section was also moderate in difficulty, similar to the previous year. However, the QA section proved to be more challenging this year.

Likewise, for Slot 2, the difficulty level of the VARC section was reported to be moderate. Candidates could aim for at least 10-12 questions, Career Launcher had informed. The DILR section was easy to moderate on the difficulty level. Candidates could at least aim for 10-11 questions.

Whereas, the slot 2 QA section was slightly moderate on difficulty level. Candidates could aim for 11-12 questions.

As for slot 3, CATKing stated that the paper “upheld the exam’s reputation for diversity in question types, moderate complexity, and the need for strategic time management. While the paper was considered slightly lengthier than previous slots, it remained balanced, with ample opportunities for aspirants to secure high scores with focused attempts.”

IIM CAT Answer Key 2024: Here's how to download

To download the IIM CAT Answer Key 2024, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in. On the home page, click on the candidate login tab. Enter the credentials to log in and click on submit. Check the IIM CAT Answer Key 2024. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related informartion, visit the official website of IIM CAT.