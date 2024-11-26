SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2024 out at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till November 28

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2024 on November 26, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II), 2024 can check the answer key through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2024 out at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till Nov 28

The Commission conducted the Tier II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024, on November 18, 2024, at different centres across the country.

The objection window has also opened today, November 26 and will close on November 28, 2024. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key on payment of ₹100 per question per answer challenged.

Along with the answer key, the candidate’s response sheet has also been uploaded on the website. Appeared candidates can download it by using their registered login ID and password.

SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2024: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the answer key.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the Commission n would obtain Option-cum-Preference before the declaration of final result of the aforesaid exam. A Notice in this regard would be uploaded shortly informing activation of Option-cum-Preference window for the candidates to submit their preferences within stipulated time period mentioned therein. The candidates are advised to visit the Staff Selection Commission’s website and also the website of the Regional/Sub-Regional offices from where they have appeared at regular intervals for further updates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.