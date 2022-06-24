JEE Main 2022 Session 1 LIVE: BTech paper begins soon; Dress code, guidelines
- JEE Main 2022 BTech Exam Live Updates: First shift begins at 9 am. Live updates here.
NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency is conducting the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 From June 23 to 29, 2022. On the second day, June 24, Engineering aspirants will write the exam for JEE Main paper 1 or the BTech paper. The first shift the exam starts at 9 am and the second one at 3 pm.
Analysis of JEE Main 2022 paper 1 will be available along with students' reactions when shifts are over.
Students need to carry a copy of their JEE Main admit card along with a valid photo ID and passport size photo to get entry inside the exam venue. They need to follow COVID-19 guidelines and other instructions given on admit cards and at exam centres. They should also follow exam day instructions published on the NTA site.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 08:42 AM
JEE Main 2022 session 1: Diabetic candidates
While regular candidates are not allowed to carry water or food, diabetic candidates can bring eatables like sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle to the JEE Main exam venue. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates/candy/sandwich etc.
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 08:39 AM
JEE Main 2022 session 1: Items not allowed inside exam hall
Candidates are not allowed to carry Instrument/ Geometry/ Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Ear Phone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, to wear/carry any type of watch including Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room.
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 08:24 AM
JEE Main 2022 session 1 admit card
Candidates who need to download the JEE Main admit card can use this link:
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 08:22 AM
Documents to carry for JEE Mains
- Admit card printed on A4 paper.
- Photo ID.
- Passport-size photo.
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 08:21 AM
JEE Main 2022 session 1: About wearing masks
NTA has clarified that no candidate is allowed to enter the JEE Main exam centre wearing his/her own mask. Mask will be provided at the exam centre and personal ones will be disposed of in a closed pedal push bin provided at the centre.
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 08:09 AM
JEE Main 2022 session 1: List of valid photo IDs
Photo IDs presented by candidates must be original, valid, and non-expired. These can be
- School ID card
- PAN card
- Driving license
- Voter ID
- Passport
- Aadhaar card with photograph
- E-Aadhaar with photograph
- Ration card with photograph
- Class 12 board admit card with photograph
- Bank passbook with photograph
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 08:05 AM
JEE Mains 2022 session 1: Documents required inside exam hall
- A printout of the JEE Main admit card, preferably in color and on A4 paper.
- A passport-size photo, same as the one used while filling application form, to be pasted on attendance sheet.
- A original and valid photo ID card.
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 08:02 AM
JEE Main 2022 dress code: What not to wear
NTA has not mentioned any specific dress code for JEE Main. However, as seen in other NTA exams, including NEET, candidates are advised not wear any cap, scarf, jewelry, metallic items and other ornaments. They should avoid heavily embroidered clothes, clothes with large buttons, footwear with thick soles. Wearing simple and light colored clothes is advisable.
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 07:55 AM
JEE Main 2022 session 1: Engineering aspirants to appear today
Engineering aspirants will appear for JEE Main exam June 24 onwards. On the first day, BArch and BPlanning candidates wrote the exam.
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 07:53 AM
JEE Main 2022 paper 1: Day 2, shift 1 exam begins soon
NTA JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam for the BE/BTech paper begins at 9 am. Follow the latest updates here.