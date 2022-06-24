JEE Main 2022 Session 1 LIVE: BTech paper begins soon; Dress code, guidelines

NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency is conducting the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 From June 23 to 29, 2022. On the second day, June 24, Engineering aspirants will write the exam for JEE Main paper 1 or the BTech paper. The first shift the exam starts at 9 am and the second one at 3 pm.

Analysis of JEE Main 2022 paper 1 will be available along with students' reactions when shifts are over.

Students need to carry a copy of their JEE Main admit card along with a valid photo ID and passport size photo to get entry inside the exam venue. They need to follow COVID-19 guidelines and other instructions given on admit cards and at exam centres. They should also follow exam day instructions published on the NTA site.