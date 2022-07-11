JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 Live: Results out; Direct link, toppers, cut-off

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency has announced results of the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 for paper 1 (BE/BTech). Students who appeared in the Engineering entrance exam can go to jeemain.nta.nic.in to download their scorecards.

Aspirants can use links given on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in and login with their application number and date of birth to view results. Results of JEE Main 2022 paper 2, final answer keys are awaited.

NTA will soon publish result data like toppers' names, number of candidates in session 1, etc on nta.ac.in. You can check all important details in this live blog.