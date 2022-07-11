JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 Live: Results out; Direct link, toppers, cut-off
- JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022 Live Updates: NTA has announced JEE Mains results on jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for details on toppers, cut-off, etc.
JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency has announced results of the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 for paper 1 (BE/BTech). Students who appeared in the Engineering entrance exam can go to jeemain.nta.nic.in to download their scorecards.
Aspirants can use links given on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in and login with their application number and date of birth to view results. Results of JEE Main 2022 paper 2, final answer keys are awaited.
NTA will soon publish result data like toppers' names, number of candidates in session 1, etc on nta.ac.in. You can check all important details in this live blog.
Mon, 11 Jul 2022 09:00 AM
JEE Main 2022 session 1 result: Who can appear in IIT JEE Advanced?
Top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE Main can appear in JEE Advanced. NTA has only published session 1 results and ranks of candidates will be announced after session 2 exam.
Mon, 11 Jul 2022 08:43 AM
JEE Mains 2022 session 1 result: About toppers
As JEE Main 2022 session 1 results are now out, NTA will soon release details of toppers – those who have secured 100 percentile marks – and more.
Mon, 11 Jul 2022 08:40 AM
How to check JEE Mains 2022 session 1 result
- Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the JEE Main result link under candidate activity
- Enter your application number and password
- Login and view scores
- Take a printout of the result page.
Mon, 11 Jul 2022 08:39 AM
Jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2022: Direct links to view scores
Mon, 11 Jul 2022 08:35 AM
JEE Main 2022 session 1 result declared
Putting an end to rumours and speculations, National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally announced JEE Main 2022 session 1 results. Scorecards of JEE Mains are now available on NTA websites.