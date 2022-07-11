Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 Live: Results out; Direct link, toppers, cut-off
Live

JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 Live: Results out; Direct link, toppers, cut-off

  • JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022 Live Updates: NTA has announced JEE Mains results on jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for details on toppers, cut-off, etc.
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result Declared Live: Direct link, toppers, cut-off(jeemain.nta.nic.in)
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 09:00 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency has announced results of the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 for paper 1 (BE/BTech). Students who appeared in the Engineering entrance exam can go to jeemain.nta.nic.in to download their scorecards.

Aspirants can use links given on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in and login with their application number and date of birth to view results. Results of JEE Main 2022 paper 2, final answer keys are awaited. 

NTA will soon publish result data like toppers' names, number of candidates in session 1, etc on nta.ac.in. You can check all important details in this live blog. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 11 Jul 2022 09:00 AM

    JEE Main 2022 session 1 result: Who can appear in IIT JEE Advanced?

    Top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE Main can appear in JEE Advanced. NTA has only published session 1 results and ranks of candidates will be announced after session 2 exam. 

  • Mon, 11 Jul 2022 08:43 AM

    JEE Mains 2022 session 1 result: About toppers

    As JEE Main 2022 session 1 results are now out, NTA will soon release details of toppers – those who have secured 100 percentile marks – and more.

  • Mon, 11 Jul 2022 08:40 AM

    How to check JEE  Mains 2022 session 1 result

    1. Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in
    2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Main result link under candidate activity
    3. Enter your application number and password
    4. Login and view scores
    5. Take a printout of the result page.
  • Mon, 11 Jul 2022 08:39 AM

    Jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2022: Direct links to view scores

    JEE Main 2022 session 1 result: Link 1

    JEE Mains 2022 session 1 result: Link 2

    NTA JEE Main 2022 result session 1: Link 3

  • Mon, 11 Jul 2022 08:35 AM

    JEE Main 2022 session 1 result declared

    Putting an end to rumours and speculations, National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally announced JEE Main 2022 session 1 results. Scorecards of JEE Mains are now available on NTA websites. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.