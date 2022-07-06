JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result Live: Results awaited at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 results soon. Provisional answer keys of the test have already been released and as seen in past years, the agency is likely to announce results within a few days. When announced, JEE Main 2022 results will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Students can also go to nta.ac.in for result-relared information.
Ahead of JEE Mains session 1 results, NTA will publish final answer keys of the test, which usually an indicator that results will be uploaded on the website very soon.
NTA will announce names of toppers – those who score 100 percentile marks – along with other result statistics like number of applicants, number of qualified students etc. The all India rank list will be published after session 2 exams.
JEE Main 2022 session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/Bplanning) exams took place from June 23 to 29.
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 05:31 PM
JEE main result 2022: How merit list will be prepared
The merit list of JEE Main result 2022 will be prepared by conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Drawing Test, and Total into NTA Scores. The overall merit shall be prepared by merging NTA Scores of both shifts of all days.
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 05:20 PM
JEE main cut off: Likely to increase this year
JEE main cut off is likely to increase this year. NTA will only publish results of candidates during session 1. All India Ranks (AIR) and cut-offs, which will be used for counselling, will be available only after session 2 exams.
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 05:09 PM
JEE main 2022 result date: Awaited
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 04:58 PM
JEE main 2022: No confirmation on result date yet
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 04:42 PM
JEE main: Answer key released on July 2
JEE Main Session 1 answer key was released on July 2, 2022. The objection window was opened till July 4, 2022.
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 04:31 PM
JEE Main session 2: Re-registration window opens today
JEE main session 2 re-registration window opens today, July 6, 2022. Candidates can apply for session 2 till July 9, 2022.
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 04:27 PM
JEE Main 2022 result: How to check NTA scores
- Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Tap on JEE Main 2022 session 1 result link
- Enter the required information
- Submit and view scorecard
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 04:09 PM
NTA JEE Mains 2022 result: Know about JoSAA counselling
Students who want to take admission to NITs, IIITs and other government-funded institutes of technical education in India through JEE Mains will have to apply for JoSAA counselling. The application process will not begin after JEE Main results. Students have to wait till results of JEE Advanced, the IIT admission test, is out. JoSAA counselling is held in two systems – IIT system for IIT admissions and NIT+ system for other institutions.
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 03:58 PM
JEE Main 2022 session 1 result: No AIR list, cut-offs
NTA will only publish results of candidates during session 1. All India Ranks (AIR) and cut-offs, which will be used for counselling, will be available only after session 2 exams.
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 03:55 PM
JEE Main 2022 session 1 result: Paper 1 and paper 2 results
Usually, NTA first declares JEE Main paper 1 results first, followed by paper 2 results within a few days.
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 03:55 PM
JEE Main 2022 session 1 result: Where to check scores
Students can check JEE Mains session 1 result on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. They should also visit nta.ac.in for result-related updates.
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 03:47 PM
