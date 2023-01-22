JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: Day 2, session 1 admit cards today

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue JEE Main 2023 day 2, session 1 admit card today, January 22. Once published, candidates can download it from jeemain.nta.nic.in. This time, NTA did not issue admit cards for all exam days at once. For the first day, hall tickets were issued on January 21. NTA said day 2 admit cards will be released on January 22 and for other exam days, it will be released later.

To download JEE Main admit card, candidates need to login with their application number and date of birth. The direct link to download day 2 admit card will be provided here, once available.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 for paper 1 (BE/BTech). These exams will be held in two shifts. On January 28, the BArch/BPlanning paper will be held in one shift.

