JEE Mains 2023 result announced, 43 candidates score 100 percentile

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 29, 2023 06:25 PM IST

JEE Mains 2023 result announced on April 29, 2023. Candidates can check the toppers list below.

A total of 43 students have secured the perfect 100 percentile score in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2023 Engineering paper, National Testing Agency (NTA), who conducts the exam, said on April 29. Results of the second session of the entrance test held in April have been declared. JEE Main 2023 session 2 results live updates

Singaraju Venkat Koundinya, a student of Telangana has the highest number of 100 percentile scorers, followed by Kallakuri Sainadh Srimanth of Andhra Pradesh, Ishan Khandelwal of Rajasthan, Deshank Pratap Singh and Nipun Goel of Uttar Pradesh among 43 toppers who secured 100 percentile.

Among female candidates, Ridhi Kamlesh Kumar Maheshwari of Karnataka have topped the exam with 100 percentile marks. She is the only female candidate to secure a 100 percentile in JEE Mains Result 2023.

Here is the full list of Top 10 JEE Main 2023 toppers

Rank 1: Singaraju Venkat Koundinya from Telangana

Rank 2: Kallakuri Sainadh Srimanth from Andhra Pradesh

Rank 3: Ishan Khandelwal from Rajasthan

Rank 4: Deshank Pratap Singh from Uttar Pradesh

Rank 5: Nipun Goel from Uttar Pradesh

Rank 6: Allam Sujay from Telangana

Rank 7: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Telangana

Rank 8: Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary from Telangana

Rank 9: Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai from Gujarat

Rank 10: Abhineet Majety from Telangana

This year, JEE Main cut-off – minimum marks required to appear in IIT JEE Advance – for general category candidates is xx.

Direct link to check JEE Main 2023 results

JEE Main is a national level entrance test held for admission to Engineering and Technology, Architecture and Planning courses at NITs, IIITs and other participating institutions. It also acts as a screening test for IIT JEE aspirants.

NTA has only announced paper 1 (BE/BTech) results. Results of paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) are awaited.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
