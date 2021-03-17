JEE Main March 2021 live updates: Day 2 of the exam begins
- JEE Main March 2021 live updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE Main paper 1 2021 at 792 examination centres.
JEE Main March 2021 live updates: The second day of the March session of B.E./B.Tech. exams of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 began on Wednesday March 17, 2021. The second session of JEE Mains exams will continue till March 18. The first shift of the second day of the examination began at 9am. About 6,19,638 candidates have registered for this session of examinations.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting JEE Main paper 1 exams at 792 examination centres. The examination is being conducted in 334 cities (including 12 cities outside India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait).
A total of 20,382 candidates have registered to write the JEE Mains exam in their regional language including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Odia, and Assamese.
Wed, 17 Mar 2021 10:12 AM
JEE Main exam to be held in 13 languages
The JEE Main examination will be conducted in English, Hindi, and 11 other languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Odia, and Assamese.
Wed, 17 Mar 2021 09:50 AM
JEE Main Paper 1 2021: Exam pattern
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE main examination in computer-based test mode. The examination will carry 90 questions. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. For each correct answer, the candidate will be rewarded with four marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers for Section B.