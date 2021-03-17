JEE Main March 2021 live updates: Day 2 of the exam begins

JEE Main March 2021 live updates: The second day of the March session of B.E./B.Tech. exams of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 began on Wednesday March 17, 2021. The second session of JEE Mains exams will continue till March 18. The first shift of the second day of the examination began at 9am. About 6,19,638 candidates have registered for this session of examinations.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting JEE Main paper 1 exams at 792 examination centres. The examination is being conducted in 334 cities (including 12 cities outside India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait).

A total of 20,382 candidates have registered to write the JEE Mains exam in their regional language including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Odia, and Assamese.