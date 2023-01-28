JEE Mains 2023 LIVE: NTA JEE Paper 2 exam today, admit card out

JEE Mains 2023 Exam Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct JEE Mains 2023 examination for Paper 2 on January 28, 2023. The B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) exam will be conducted in the second shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. The admit card for the same has been released and is available to candidates on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Exam B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) will be held on 28 January for about 0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres.

The time is mentioned in the Admit Card is Indian Standard Time (IST). Candidates need to print it in colour, on A4 paper and bring it to the exam venue with a valid photo ID, copies of the photo used in JEE Main application form and other relevant documents like PwD certificate, scribe documents, etc. Check exam analysis, admit card, students reaction and other details below.