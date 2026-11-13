The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory on selecting the correct category during registration for the JEE Main Exam 2027. Candidates who are still confused about which category to select for the registration process can check here.

JEE Mains Exam 2027: NTA issues advisory on selecting correct category during registration (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

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As per the Agency, Indian citizens, including NRIs with an Aadhaar card, can select Indian Nationals in the category. Foreign citizens and OCI card holders can select the foreign nationals category. NRIs holding an Indian passport without Aadhaar can select the NRIs Having No Aadhaar category.

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JEE Main Exam 2027: NTA issues important notice for NRI candidates application process, check here

Earlier this week, NTA has directed all the Non-Resident Indian candidates who do not have an Aadhaar card but hold a valid passport to complete their application using the "Apply through the NRI (Having No Aadhaar) option.

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{{^usCountry}} JEE Main 2027 registration process will end on November 22, 2026. Submission of the online application form with a late fee will begin on November 23 and end on November 26, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JEE Main 2027 registration process will end on November 22, 2026. Submission of the online application form with a late fee will begin on November 23 and end on November 26, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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The correction window will open on November 27 and will end on November 29, 2026. The city intimation slip will be out on December 30, 2026. The JEE Main admit card will be available for download from January 13, 2027.

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The Session 1 Joint Entrance Examination will be held on January 22 to 24 and January 28 to 30, 2026. The examination will be held across the country at various exam centres. The examination will be held in two shifts.

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The JEE Main exam will be held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

A candidate can apply for the Session-1 (January 2027) examination and pay the exam fee accordingly. The candidates will be given an opportunity to apply for Session-2 (April 2027) separately (using the same application number) along with the fee payment, for which a separate notification will be issued.

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JEE Mains Exam 2027: How to fill applications

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Eligible candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA JEE. Click on JEE Mains Exam 2027 registration link available on the home page. Register yourself and fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Main.