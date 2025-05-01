National Testing Agency, NTA has released JIPMAT Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test can download the provisional key through the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/. JIPMAT Answer Key 2025 released at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/, download link here

The answer key and the objection window will be available on the official website till May 2, 2025 upto 6 pm. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Provisional Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- per question challenged as a non- refundable processing fee.

The payment of the processing fee may be made (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes) till May 2, 2025 (up to 06.00 PM). No challenge will entertain without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.

JIPMAT Answer Key 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the answer key.

1. Visit the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.

2. Click on JIPMAT Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The panel of subject experts will verify the candidates' challenges. If any candidate's challenge is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to all candidates' responses accordingly. The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised Final Answer Key.

JIPMAT examination was held on April 26, 2025. The examination was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The Paper comprised Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in the following areas: Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension.