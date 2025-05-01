Union Public Service Commission has released exam schedule for Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2025 and Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in for exam schedule. UPSC releases exam schedule for CMS and IEE/ISS exam 2025, check timetable here

As per the official notice, the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2025 will be held on June 20, 21 and 22, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025 will be held on July 20, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

UPSC CMS and IEE/ISS exam 2025: How to download timetables

To download the exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on CMS and IEE/ISS exam 2025 timetables link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates should reach the examination venue well in time, at least 30 minutes before the commencement of each session. No late entry will be allowed inside the examination venue under any circumstances.

The Commission has introduced a time frame of 7 days (a week) i.e. from the next day of the Examination Date to 6:00 P.M. of the 7th day is fixed for the candidates to make representations to the Commission on the questions asked in the Papers of the Examination. Such representation must be submitted through the “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)” only by accessing the URL https://upsconline.gov.in/miscellaneous/QPRep/ .