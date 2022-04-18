KCET 2022 Registration Live: Karnataka UGCET application on at kea.kar.nic.in
- KCET 2022 application form has been released on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.
KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the application process for KCET 2022. Candidates can go to kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/ugcet to apply for the exam.
KCET 2022 will be conducted on June 16, 17 and 18.
Biology and Mathematics papers are scheduled for June 16, and Physics and Chemistry papers will be held on June 17.
The Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18.
Mon, 18 Apr 2022 06:59 PM
KCET 2022: Save these details
After applying for KCET, save these details for future reference:
A. At least three printouts of the finally submitted online application.
B. Proof of fee payment.
C. 2-3 copies of photograph uploaded with the application form.
Mon, 18 Apr 2022 06:52 PM
KCET 2022 helplines
E-mail: keaugcet2022@gmail.com
Website: http://kea.kar.nic.in
Phone: 080 - 23 460 460 (From 10 am to 6 pm)
Mon, 18 Apr 2022 06:49 PM
KEA releases video on KCET application process
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has posted a YouTube video on how to apply for KCET. Watch.
Mon, 18 Apr 2022 06:46 PM
Steps to register for KCET 2022
Go to the official website kea.kar.nic.in.
Click on the registration link on the homepage or click on the admission 2022 section, select UGCET 2022 and then click on the registration link.
Enter the required information and register to get your login details.
Login and fill the application form, upload documents.
Pay the registration fee and submit your application form.
Take a printout of the confirmation page.
Mon, 18 Apr 2022 06:42 PM
KCET 2022 application form direct link
Here is the direct link to apply for Karnataka UGCET:
Mon, 18 Apr 2022 06:41 PM
KCET 2022 registration begins
The registration process for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) or KCET 2022 has started on kea.kar.nic.in.