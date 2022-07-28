KEAM Result 2022 Live Updates: CEE Kerala expected to announce results soon
- KEAM Result 2022 Live Updates: CEE Kerala expected to announce KEAM results soon on cee.kerala.gov.in.
KEAM result 2022 Live: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is expected to announce Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Medical (KEAM) results soon. When announced, students can check KEAM 2022 results on cee.kerala.gov.in using their application number and password.
The Entrance examination for admission to Engineering/Pharmacy courses was held on July 4, 2022 at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
An official confirmation on KEAM results date and time is awaited. When announced, candidates can check the details here.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:02 AM
KEAM result 2022 awaited
An official confirmation on KEAM result date and time is awaited.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 07:53 PM
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 06:32 PM
KEAM result 2022: Exam was held on July 4
The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical Exam was conducted on July 4, 2022.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 04:46 PM
KEAM result 2022: Candidates can check result through application number and password
Candidates will need an application number and password to check their KEAM results.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 03:56 PM
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 03:46 PM
KEAM 2022: Last year's Architecture toppers
- Thejus Joseph
- Amreen
- Aathinadh Chandra O
- Sanitha Wilson
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 03:45 PM
KEAM 2022: Last year's Pharmacy toppers
- Faris Abdul Nassar Kallayil
- Thejaswi Vinod
- Akshara Anand
- Jeron Paul Bobby
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 03:27 PM
KEAM results 2022: Last year's Engineering toppers
Based on rank list prepared using both Class 12 and Entrance test marks, these were KEAM toppers last year in Engineering stream:
- Faiz Hashim
- Harishankar M
- Nayan Kishore Nair
- Sahal K
- Govind G S
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 02:56 PM
KEAM result 2022 date and time
CEE Kerala is yet to confirm date and time for KEAM results. More details will be added here when available.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 02:43 PM
KEAM 2022 answer key
Answer key of KEAM 2022 was published on July 4 and candidates were asked to send their feedback/complaints up to July 13.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 02:39 PM
How to check KEAM result 2022
- Go to cee.kerala.gov.in
- Login to the KEAM 2022 candidate portal
- Check your result and take a printout for future use
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 02:38 PM
KEAM result 2022: Where to check scores
When announced, students can check KEAM results on cee.kerala.gov.in and cee-kerala.org.
-
KEAM results 2022 expected soon
Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is expected to announce KEAM results 2022 soon.