Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will close the registration process for KSET 2025 on September 24, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the Karnataka State Assistant Professor Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KSET 2025: Last date to apply today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, direct link here

The last date for fee payment is September 25, 2025.

Candidates who have secured at least 55% of marks (without rounding off) for General category and 50% for Schedule Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability (PWD), Transgender, OBCs i.e., Cat-I, IIA, IIB, IIIA and IIIB, in Master's Degree or equivalent examination from universities / institutions . recognized by UGC New Delhi, in the subjects opted for KSET.

KSET 2025: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on KSET 2025 registration link available under admission link.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and your registration is done.

5. Login to the account and fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to for General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB category and other state candidates will have to pay exam fee of ₹1000/-. Cat I, SC, ST, PwD and Transgender candidates will have to pay exam fee of ₹700/-. The payment should be done through online mode.

The examination will be held on November 2, 2025. KSET exam comprises of 2 papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type multiple choice questions. Paper I will have 100 marks questions and Paper II will have 200 marks questions. The exam duration is for 3 hours. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.