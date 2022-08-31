NEET 2022 answer key delayed, NTA issues official statement

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: The release of provisional answer key of NEET UG 2022 has been delayed. In an August 25 notice, the agency said NEET 2022 answer key will be available on neet.nta.nic.in along with OMR sheet and recorded responses by August 30. However, even on August 31, there is no sign of the provisional answer key on the website. NEET answer key 2022 live updates.

The agency has now issued a statement saying uploading data of 18 lakh students will take some time and answer key and other details will be available by 12:15 pm.

“Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only by 12.15 P.M. today,” NTA said.

When published, candidates can download the answer key using application number and date of birth. After that, a brief window will be given so that candidates can send their feedback on the provisional answer key. For this, a fee of ₹200 per question will be collected.

Final answer key of NEET and results will be announced by September 7.