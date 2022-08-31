Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET Answer Key 2022 Live Updates: NTA UG answer key, OMR sheets out, link here
Updated on Aug 31, 2022 07:42 PM IST

NEET Answer Key 2022: Provisional answer key has been released. Candidates can check the answer key, OMR answer sheets below. Live Updates:

NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Live: Official answer key on neet.nta.nic.in, updates (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
NEET Answer Key 2022 Live Updates: The provisional answer key of NEET UG 2022 has been released. Along with the answer key, OMR answer sheets has also been released. The Agency has also activated the objection window link on neet.nta.nic.in. 

Aspirants can download answer key of NEET from neet.nta.nic.in using application number and date of birth.

Copies of OMR sheets/recorded responses will also be made available along with the provisional answer key of NEET. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 31, 2022 07:42 PM IST

    NEET Result 2022: Next week 

    The NEET Result 2022 will be released next week on September 7, 2022. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 07:39 PM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key: How to raise objections against answer key, OMR sheets 

    The Agency has released complete step by step details on how to raise objections against the answer key and OMR sheets that have been released today. The direct link to check details is given below. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 07:36 PM IST

    NEET UG Result: Top colleges in Delhi 

    AIIMS, New Delhi (1)

    Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (13)

    Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital (19)

    Maulana Azad Medical College (23)

    University College of Medical Sciences (28)

    Lady Hardinge Medical College (29)

    Jamia Hamdard (33)

  • Aug 31, 2022 07:33 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022: Exam date 

    National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the undergraduate medical entrance examination on July 17.

  • Aug 31, 2022 07:31 PM IST

    NEET Answer Key 2022: Credentials required to download 

    • Application Form 
    • Application No
    • Date of Birth 
    • Security Pin 
  • Aug 31, 2022 07:29 PM IST

    NEET 2022: Results, Final Answer Key and AIR to release together 

    NTA will release NEET 2022 results, final answer key and All India Rank list together. The official date of release of NEET results is September 7, 2022. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 07:26 PM IST

    NEET Answer Key 2022: How to access answer key

    To access NEET Answer Key 2022, candidates will have to visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

  • Aug 31, 2022 07:24 PM IST

    Final Answer Key for NEET UG

    Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

  • Aug 31, 2022 07:21 PM IST

    NEET 2022 UG Answer Key: How to make payment to raise objections 

    “The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm upto 02 September 2022 (upto 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode,” reads the official notice. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 07:19 PM IST

    NEET Answer Key: Objection window notice

    NEET Answer Key objection window notice is given here 

  • Aug 31, 2022 07:17 PM IST

    NEET Answer Key: Last date to raise objections till September 2

    Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key and recorded response can do it by September 2, 2022. The link will remain active for 3 days only. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 07:16 PM IST

    NTA NEET Result 2022: Answer Key, Recorded Response challenge window opens 

    NTA has opened the challenge window for answer key and recorded response sheets on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 07:12 PM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key: Released for 18 lakh candidates 

    NEET UG Answer Key has been released for 18 lakh candidates. The scheduled time of release was 7 pm, but NTA released the answer key 12 minutes before time. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 07:10 PM IST

    NEET 2022 Answer Key: Where to check 

    neet.nta.nic.in

    nta.ac.in

  • Aug 31, 2022 07:08 PM IST

    NEET Answer Key: What next? 

    1. Window to raise objections.
    2. Review of objections by NTA.
    3. Preparation and publication of final answer key.
    4. Announcement of NEET UG result 2022 along with cut-offs.
    5. Registration for AIQ and state quota medical counselling based on NEET score and rank.
    6. Choice filling and choice locking.
    7. Publication of provisional allotment result. 
    8. Reporting at allotted medical college for admission. 

     

  • Aug 31, 2022 07:06 PM IST

    NEET Result 2022: By September 7

    NEET Result 2022 will be released by September 7, 2022, as per the official notice. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 07:04 PM IST

    NTA NEET UG Answer Key: Know fees to raise objections 

    As per notice released on August 25, candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key and recorded response by paying 200/- per question for each for a specified period of time. The fees is non refundable. All appeared candidates will also be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of 200/- per question challenged.

  • Aug 31, 2022 07:01 PM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key: How to download 

    Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

    Click on NEET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Aug 31, 2022 06:58 PM IST

    NTA NEET Answer Key: Official website 

  • Aug 31, 2022 06:56 PM IST

    NEET 2022 Answer Key: Direct link here 

    NEET 2022 Answer Key, OMR Answer Sheets and Challenge link here 

  • Aug 31, 2022 06:51 PM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Released 

    NEET UG Answer Key 2022 has been released.

  • Aug 31, 2022 06:26 PM IST

    NEET 2022: Seats available under different quotas 

    Admissions to all seats of Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses will be done through NEET (UG) - 2022. The following are the seats available under different quotas:

    • All India Quota Seats

    • State Government Quota Seats

    • Central Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities

    • State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any

    Private University

    • Central Pool Quota Seats

    • All seats including NRI Quota as well as Management Quota, are in private

    unaided/aided minority / non-minority medical colleges.

    • AIIMS Institutes across India/JIPMER.

    • The Counselling for successful candidates for Seats under 15% All India Quota and 100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions (ABVIMS & RML Hospital/VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital/ESIC)/ Central Universities (including DU/ BHU /AMU)/ AIIMS/ JIPMER and Deemed Universities, will be conducted by the MCC/DGHS for Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses. MCC only does the registration for AFMC and forwards the data of registered Candidates to AFMC Authorities for the admission process. DU/BHU and other Universities may use the score for any other relevant courses being offered by them.

  • Aug 31, 2022 06:11 PM IST

    When will NEET Final Answer Key release?

    NEET Final answer key will be released along with the results. The final answer key can be checked by candidates on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 05:50 PM IST

    NEET Answer Key 2022: More than 18 lakh candidates waiting

    NEET exam was conducted on July 17, 2022. As per reports more than 18 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year.

  • Aug 31, 2022 05:44 PM IST

    NEET 2022 Answer Key: After an hour 

    NEET 2022 Answer Key will be released after an hour at around 7 pm today, August 31, 2022. The answer key will be available to candidates on neet.nta.nic.in. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 05:16 PM IST

    NEET Answer Key 2022: To be available after 7 pm today 

    NTA has again updated its official website for NEET which reads "Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only after 7pm today.

  • Aug 31, 2022 04:40 PM IST

    NTA NEET Answer Key: How to download 

    Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

    Click on NEET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Aug 31, 2022 04:13 PM IST

    NEET Result: Details on scorecard 

    On NEET scorecards, candidates' name, marks in each subject, total score, percentile score, all India rank, etc. will be mentioned.

  • Aug 31, 2022 02:57 PM IST

    Where to check NEET answer key

    When published, aspirants can check NEET answer key on neet.nta.nic.in. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 02:25 PM IST

    NEET 202 answer key not released yet

    NTA had said that NEET answer key will be published at 12:15 pm. However, the link is not available on the official website yet. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 02:02 PM IST

    NEET Results: No update on answer key yet

    The scheduled time of NEET answer key was 12.15 pm today. However, the answer key has not been released and there is no update on the release of answer key till now. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 01:51 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: When to raise objections 

    Soon after NEET answer key 2022 is out, NTA will also activate objection link on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can use it to raise objections by paying a fee for each question.

  • Aug 31, 2022 01:37 PM IST

    NEET Answer Key: How to calculate marks 

    Total marks in NEET = (4 x number of correct answers) - (number of incorrect answers)

  • Aug 31, 2022 01:18 PM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key: Know about NTA's responsibility

    NTA's responsibility in NEET UG is to conduct the exam, declare results and send merit lists to counselling authorities. It has no part in the medical admission process.

  • Aug 31, 2022 01:00 PM IST

    NEET Answer Key 2022: AIQ counselling websites

    Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in

    AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC): aaccc.gov.in

    Veterinary Council of India (VCI): vci.dadf.gov.in/counseling

  • Aug 31, 2022 12:49 PM IST

    NEET 2022: Answer key to release today 

    NEET 2022 answer key will release today, August 31, 2022. The objection window will also open today. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 12:41 PM IST

    NEET 2022 Answer Key: Delayed again?

    Has NEET 2022 Answer Key release been delayed? The scheduled time is 12.15 pm, which has not been released yet. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 12:36 PM IST

    NEET Answer Key 2022: Fee to raise objections 

    Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key and recorded response by paying 200/- per question for each for a specified period of time. The fees is non refundable. All appeared candidates will also be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of 200/- per question challenged.

  • Aug 31, 2022 12:30 PM IST

    NEET UG: Details about exam 

    The only entrance exam in India to secure a place in an undergraduate medical programme is the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET Undergraduate (MBBS).

  • Aug 31, 2022 12:26 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: To be released soon 

    NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be released anytime soon. The answer key will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in and from nta.ac.in.

  • Aug 31, 2022 12:20 PM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key: Not released yet

    Its already 12.20 pm, and NEET UG answer key has not been released yet. The official time of release of the answer key was by 12.15 pm. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 12:19 PM IST

    NTA NEET Answer Key: More than 18 lakh candidates waiting 

    NEET 2022 was conducted for a total of 18,72,343 candidates, NTA said.

  • Aug 31, 2022 12:18 PM IST

    NEET Result: List of websites 

    nta.ac.in

    neet.nta.nic.in

  • Aug 31, 2022 12:16 PM IST

    NEET 2022 Answer Key: Credentials required 

    Application number

    Date of birth

  • Aug 31, 2022 12:14 PM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key: Objection window to open today

    NEET UG Answer Key will be released today and also objection window link will be activated. The objection window will remain opened for some days and candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official site of NTA NEET. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 12:12 PM IST

    NEET Result 2022: On September 7, 2022

    NEET Result 2022 will be announced by September 7, 2022. The result can be checked by candidates on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 12:10 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Where to check 

    neet.nta.nic.in

    nta.ac.in

  • Aug 31, 2022 12:05 PM IST

    NEET Answer Key: How to download 

    Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. 

    Click on NEET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page. 

    Enter the login details and click on submit. 

    Download the answer key and check it. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 12:00 PM IST

    NTA NEET: Only 15 minutes left for UG answer key to release 

    NTA NEET UG answer key will be released today, August 31, 2022 at 12.15 pm. Only 15 minutes left for the answer key to release. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 11:51 AM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2022: What official website says 

    National Testing Agency, NTA has updated their website with this message- “Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only by 12.15 PM today.” 

  • Aug 31, 2022 11:41 AM IST

    NEET Answer Key 2022: Delayed?

    NTA has missed the deadline to release NEET UG answer key. The scheduled date was August 30, 2022, but the answer key has not been released yet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of NTA NEET. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 11:19 AM IST

    NEET answer key 2022: Distribution of medical seats in India

    All India quota (15%)

    State quota (85%)

    ESIC and AFMS seats

    Private institutes

    Central universities

    AIIMS institutes

    JIPMER seats

  • Aug 31, 2022 10:45 AM IST

    neet.nta.nic.in answer key 2022: Check email for updates

    In addition to visiting the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, candidates should also check the email address that they provided during NEET registration for updates on OMR sheet and answer key. NTA may send alerts to students. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 10:34 AM IST

    How to check NEET answer key

    1. Go to neet.nta.nic.in
    2. Go to candidate activity and open the answer key link
    3. Login with application number and date of birth
    4. Submit and check answer key.
  • Aug 31, 2022 10:21 AM IST

    NEET 2022 answer key: 2 Hours remaining

    NEET answer key will be published on neet.nta.nic.in by 12:15 pm. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 10:20 AM IST

    Direct link to check NEET 2022 answer key

    The direct link to view NEET UG answer key will be activated soon on neet.nta.nic.in. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 10:09 AM IST

    NEET 2022: Re-exam to be held for these candidates

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to re-conduct NEET 2022 examination for students affected by inner wear controversy in Kerala. NEET 2022 re-examination will be conducted on September 4 for such students.

  • Aug 31, 2022 09:57 AM IST

    NEET 2022 answer key: What happens if a question is wrong

    If a question is incorrect, dropped or none of the options are correct then all candidates who have appeared for NEET 2022 will be given four marks irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not.

  • Aug 31, 2022 09:54 AM IST

    Login details required to check NEET answer key 2022

    1. Application number
    2. Date of birth
  • Aug 31, 2022 09:49 AM IST

    NEET answer key 2022 shortly

    NEET answer key 2022 will be released shortly. It will be available on neet.nta.nic.in by 12:15 pm. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 09:28 AM IST

    NEET 2022: Number of candidates

    NEET 2022 was conducted for a total of 18,72,343 candidates, NTA said. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 09:26 AM IST

    NEET 2022: Top 5 medical colleges in India

    Top 5 medical colleges as per NIRF rankings: 

    Rank 1- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi

    Rank 2- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh

    Rank 3- Christian Medical College Vellore

    Rank 4- National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHNS) Bangalore

    Rank 5- Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi.

  • Aug 31, 2022 09:01 AM IST

    When is NEET 2023?

    There is no information yet about NEET 2023 exam date. The exam might not even take place next year as the Centre has plans to merge it with CUET UG. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 09:00 AM IST

    Where to check NEET result

    NEET result will be published on these websites:

    neet.nta.nic.in

    ntaresults.nic.in

  • Aug 31, 2022 08:59 AM IST

    NEET result date 2022

    As informed by NTA, NEET 2022 result will be announced by September 7 on neet.nta.nic.in. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 08:57 AM IST

    NEET answer key 2022: How to check when it is out

    1. Go to neet.nta.nic.in
    2. On the home page, click on the NEET UG answer key download link
    3. Enter your application number and date of birth
    4. Submit and check answer key
  • Aug 31, 2022 08:35 AM IST

    ‘18 lakh students..takes time’: NTA explains delay in publishing NEET answer key

    “Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only by 12.15 P.M. today,” NTA said in a statement.

  • Aug 31, 2022 08:34 AM IST

    Official:  NEET 2022 answer key today at 12:15 pm

    As per an official statement on neet.nta.nic.in, provisional answer key of NEET UG 2022 will be published by 12:15 pm. 

  • Aug 31, 2022 08:29 AM IST

    NEET answer key 2022 not released yet

    NTA is yet to release the provisional answer key of NEET UG 2022. The exam was held on July 17. 

