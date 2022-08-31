NEET Answer Key 2022 Live Updates: NTA UG answer key, OMR sheets out, link here

NEET Answer Key 2022 Live Updates: The provisional answer key of NEET UG 2022 has been released. Along with the answer key, OMR answer sheets has also been released. The Agency has also activated the objection window link on neet.nta.nic.in.

Aspirants can download answer key of NEET from neet.nta.nic.in using application number and date of birth.

Copies of OMR sheets/recorded responses will also be made available along with the provisional answer key of NEET.