NEET 2022 Date LIVE: Registration, notification expected soon on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022 Date: An official update regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2022 is expected soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will host the NEET 2022 registration process on neet.nta.nic.in. As per various reports, the UG medical entrance exam will be held in July and the application process will begin in April. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

This year, there will be no upper age limit for appearing in NEET. Earlier, it used to be 25 years with a relaxation of 5 years for reserved category candidates.

NEET is for admission to UG medical courses in India, including MBBS and BDS.