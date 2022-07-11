NEET 2022 Live Updates: NTA NEET UG admit cards on neet.nta.nic.in, latest news
- NEET 2022 admit cards soon on neet.nta.nic.in. Latest updates here.
NEET 2022 Admit Card News: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release admit cards for NEET UG 2022, the undergraduate medical entrance test, soon. The exam is scheduled to be held offline on July 17. Students can download their NEET admit cards from neet.nta.nic.in by submitting their application number and date of birth.
Students should look for information like exam centre name, exam day guidelines, dress code and self-declaration form after downloading the NEET admit card.
A printout of the NEET admit card, preferably on colour and on an A4 size sheet along with a photo ID will be needed to get entry inside the exam hall.
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 11 Jul 2022 10:14 AM
Where to get NEET 2022 admit card
NEET admit card 2022 will be available on NTA websites – neet.nta.nic.in.
Mon, 11 Jul 2022 10:13 AM
NEET UG 2022 admit cards soon
NTA will release admit cards for the 2022 edition of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 soon.