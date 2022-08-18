NEET Answer Key 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG answer key on neet.nta.nic.in, updates

NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release NEET 2022 answer key on neet.nta.nic.in. Now over a month since the exam – the test was held on July 17 – answer key along with candidates' response sheets and question paper are expected to be published soon.

NTA will first publish the preliminary answer key and after that, final answer key and result will be declared. Candidates will be given time to raise objections to the preliminary key.

This year, over 18 lakh students have taken the undergraduate medical entrance exam. Notably, the upper age cap for appearing in the test has been removed recently.

