NEET Answer Key 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG answer key on neet.nta.nic.in, updates

  • NEET 2022 Answer Key Live Updates: NTA will publish NEET answer key, question paper and response sheets on neet.nta.nic.in. Live updates:
Updated on Aug 18, 2022 09:09 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release NEET 2022 answer key on neet.nta.nic.in. Now over a month since the exam – the test was held on July 17 – answer key along with candidates' response sheets and question paper are expected to be published soon. 

NTA will first publish the preliminary answer key and after that, final answer key and result will be declared. Candidates will be given time to raise objections to the preliminary key. 

This year, over 18 lakh students have taken the undergraduate medical entrance exam. Notably, the upper age cap for appearing in the test has been removed recently. 

Aspirants can follow this blog to know all the latest developments regarding the NEET exam – answer key, result, response sheet, cut-offs and more. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 18 Aug 2022 09:09 AM

    NEET 2022 marking scheme

    For correct answers: +4

    Incorrect answers: -1

    Not attempted/marked for review: No marks

  • Thu, 18 Aug 2022 08:48 AM

    How to check NEET answer key

    1. Go to neet.nta.nic.in.
    2. Go to student activity
    3. Open the answer key link given there 
    4. Login with application number and password.
    5. Download the NEET UG answer key
  • Thu, 18 Aug 2022 08:29 AM

    NEET answer key 2022 today?

    As per reports, NEET UG answer key will be published on August 18. There is no official confirmation regarding this. 

  • Thu, 18 Aug 2022 08:13 AM

    Login credentials required to download NEET answer key 2022

    Login credentials for NEET answer key include application number and date of birth. 

  • Thu, 18 Aug 2022 08:13 AM

    Where to check NEET answer key

    NEET answer key, once released, can be checked on neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. 

  • Thu, 18 Aug 2022 08:12 AM

    NEET 2022: Exam held on July 17

    It has now been over a moth since NEET UG exam was held. NTA is yet to publish answer key, candidates' response sheets and question papers. 

  • Thu, 18 Aug 2022 08:04 AM

    NEET 2022 answer key soon on neet.nta.nic.in

    National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the official answer key of NEET UG 2022 on neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. 

