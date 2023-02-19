NEET MDS 2023: Last date to make changes in application form at natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close down the correction window for NEET MDS 2023 on February 19. Candidates who want to make changes to the application form can do it through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS has released the list of candidates who need to rectify the incorrect images in their applications. Here's the direct link to check the list.

“Pursuant to the closure of the edit window, it has been noted that some candidates have still not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the selective and final edit window”, reads the official notification.

NEET MDS 2023: Know how to make changes

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the NEET MDS link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Make the changes in the image and click on submit.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.