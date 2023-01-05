NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Registration not today, exam on March 5
- NEET PG 2023 Date, Registration Live Updates: NEET PG 2023 will be held on March 5. However, registration will not begin on January 5 as announced earlier. Latest updates below.
NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate or NEET PG 2023 will not begin today, January 5. National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has informed that the entrance test will be held on March 5 but application forms will be available at a later stage on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.
The entrance test is held for admission to postgraduate medical courses in the country. More details regarding eligibility, exam fee, etc will be mentioned on the information bulletin, which will also be released today. The detailed notification on NEET PG 2023 is not available on the official websites yet.
Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced draft regulations for the National Exist Test (NExT), which will eventually replace the NEET PG exam. A new board, Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences’ will hold the entrance test.
Follow all the latest updates on NEET PG date, notification, registration process and NExT exam here.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 06 Jan 2023 06:30 PM
NEET PG 2023: Exam on March 5, 2023
Fri, 06 Jan 2023 05:15 PM
NEET PG 2023: Exam will be held on March 5
Fri, 06 Jan 2023 04:02 PM
NEET 2023 PG: Notification to be released here
NEET PG 2023 application forms will be available on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. These are the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The detailed notification for the test will be released on these websites.
Fri, 06 Jan 2023 02:41 PM
NEET PG 2023 Exam: Official notice details
Fri, 06 Jan 2023 01:34 PM
NEET PG Exam: On March 5
Fri, 06 Jan 2023 12:37 PM
NEET PG 2023: Where to check notification
Official websites for NEET PG 2023 registration and other exam-related information are:
Fri, 06 Jan 2023 11:31 AM
NEET 2023 PG: What NExt exam
The NExT exam will serve as an entrance test for admission to PG medical courses, a licentiate exam to practice modern medicine, a common qualifying final-year MBBS exam, and a screening test for foreign medical graduates. Thus, substituting exams like NEET PG and FMGE.
Fri, 06 Jan 2023 10:34 AM
NEET PG 2023: What official notice reads
Fri, 06 Jan 2023 09:37 AM
NEET PG: Where to check notification
Fri, 06 Jan 2023 08:42 AM
NEET PG 2023: No update on registration yet
Fri, 06 Jan 2023 07:47 AM
NEET PG 2023: Dates
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 07:49 PM
NEET PG Exam: What is NExT exam
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 06:25 PM
NBE NEET PG 2023: Exam fees
The examination fees is ₹4250/- for General, OBC and EWS category and ₹3250/- for SC, ST and PwD category.
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 05:31 PM
NEET PG 2023 Exam: Official notice
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 04:36 PM
NEET PG 2023: What NBE said in notice
Here's all you need to know about NEET PG – what NBEMS said in the notice and more. Read here.
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 03:10 PM
NEET PG 2023 exam date
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 02:49 PM
NEET PG 2023 information bulletin not released
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 02:46 PM
NEET PG 2023 registration date
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 02:45 PM
NEET PG 2023 registration not today, NBE confirms
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 01:41 PM
NEET PG 2023 official websites
Official websites for NEET PG 2023 registration and other exam-related information are:
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 01:12 PM
NEET PG 2023: Registration begins soon
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 12:09 PM
NEET PG 2023: About NExT exam
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 11:47 AM
NEET PG 2023: Information bulletin
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 11:38 AM
NExT exam: A new medical entrance test board
The centre has proposed a new bill to amend the existing NMC act. One of the key features of this bill is setting up a new board for medical entrance exams.
This board called Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be responsible for holding the NExT exam, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said.
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 11:35 AM
Is this the last NEET PG?
The March 2023 edition of NEET PG could be the last one, as the postgraduate medical entrance test is set to be replaced with National Exit Test (NExT).
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 11:32 AM
NEET PG 2023: Check all important dates
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 11:27 AM
NEET PG 2023: Where to apply, check notification
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 11:25 AM
NEET PG 2023: Application form release time
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 11:25 AM
NEET PG 2023 registration begins today
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 11:23 AM
NEET PG 2023 date
NBEMS will conduct NEET PG 2023 on March 5, as per official information. Check all details here.