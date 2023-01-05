NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Registration not today, exam on March 5

NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate or NEET PG 2023 will not begin today, January 5. National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has informed that the entrance test will be held on March 5 but application forms will be available at a later stage on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

The entrance test is held for admission to postgraduate medical courses in the country. More details regarding eligibility, exam fee, etc will be mentioned on the information bulletin, which will also be released today. The detailed notification on NEET PG 2023 is not available on the official websites yet.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced draft regulations for the National Exist Test (NExT), which will eventually replace the NEET PG exam. A new board, Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences’ will hold the entrance test.

Follow all the latest updates on NEET PG date, notification, registration process and NExT exam here.