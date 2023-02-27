NEET PG 2023 Postponement Plea Live: Supreme Court to resume hearing today

NEET PG 2023, Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court of India will continue hearing petitions for postponement of the NEET PG 2023 entrance exam today, February 27. The petitioners have asked for postponement of NEET PG 2023, scheduled for March 5, to a later date. They have argued that there is not enough time to prepare for the exam.

Recently, the centre extended the internship cut-off date of NEET PG. During the last hearing, NBE informed the Supreme court that 2.09 lakh students have registered for NEET PG and if the exam is postponed, a date to hold the exam in the near future may not be available.

Petitioners said that if NEET PG is held on March 5, counselling can begin only after August 11, which is the internship cut-off date.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that doctors are undergoing internship for 12 hours a day and there is no time for them to prepare for the exam.

The petitioners said the issue raised by them affects around 45,000 candidates.

No order was passed in the last hearing.

(With inputs from PTI)