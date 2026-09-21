NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: NBEMS NEET provisional key awaited at natboard.edu.in

The objection window will also open along with the answer key. The objection window will remain opened for 2-3 days. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional key can raise objections against it.

The NEET PG exam was held on August 30 and the re-test was conducted on September 5, 2026. The examination was held in single shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

The examination comprised of 180 Multiple Choice Questions, with each question having 4 response options/distractors in English only. Candidates were required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted for the examination was 03 hours and 30 minutes.

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