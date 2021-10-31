NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NEET result, final answer key at NTA portal soon

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NEET Result 2021 and final answer key will be released by NTA soon. Candidates can check both the result and final answer key on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 09:53 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release NEET Result 2021 and final answer key soon. Both NEET result and final answer key will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. 

The declaration of NEET result can be done anytime soon as the Supreme Court on Thursday, October 28 allowed NTA to release the NEET 2021 result.

The examination was conducted on September 12 and the provisional answer key was released on October 15, 2021. Around 16 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year. 

The NEET result will be announced in the form of a scorecard and details related to score, percentile score, cut-off, all India rank, etc are mentioned on the scorecard. The admission of qualified candidates in the undergraduate medical courses will be granted through the rank secured in NEET UG exam. 

The record of NEET result would be preserved only up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result. There is no provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of NEET answer sheets, the NTA has said.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 31 Oct 2021 09:53 AM

    NEET result 2021: Important point on rechecking

    The national testing agency (NTA) has said that there is no provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of NEET answer sheets.

  • Sun, 31 Oct 2021 09:49 AM

    NEET result 2021: Here's same rank cases are resolved

    The inter-se merit will be decided in the given order: Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the test, followed by candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the test, followed by candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test.

  • Sun, 31 Oct 2021 09:43 AM

    NEET update: Varanasi police send details of 25 candidates to NTA

    Commissionerate of Police, Varanasi, on Saturday sent a report containing all details of the 25 candidates of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), who were allegedly in touch with a solver gang busted here in September, to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to withhold their results, said police commissioner A Satish Ganesh.

  • Sun, 31 Oct 2021 09:33 AM

    NEET result 2021: Official portals to download scorecard, answer key

    NEET 2021 result will be released on NTA portal:

    ntaresults.nic.in

    nta.ac.in

    neet.nta.nic.in

  • Sun, 31 Oct 2021 09:20 AM

    NEET result 2021: Here's how to download score card

    Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

    On the homepage, click on the link for the NEET result, score card

    Key in your credentials and login

    Results will appear on the screen

    Download it, and take a print out

  • Sun, 31 Oct 2021 09:12 AM

    NEET result 2021 for close to 16 lakh candidates expected soon

    The NEET result for close to 16 lakh candidates who had appeared for the single medical entrance examination on September 12 is expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

