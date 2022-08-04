NEET Result 2022: Check last 2 years' category-wise cut-offs for MBBS, BDS

NEET UG Result, Cut-Offs: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted NEET 2022, the undergraduate medical entrance examination on July 17 at test centres across the country and overseas. NEET result and answer key are awaited on neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with NEET results, NTA will announce cut-offs and all India, which will be used by counselling authorities for preparation of merit lists for all India and state quota counselling.

NEET cut-off is an important data for aspirants as it ultimately decides their chances of admissions.

Coaching centres and experts have prepared expected cut-off marks for NEET ahead of results based on several factors – number of candidates, difficulty level of the paper and past years' trends. However, there is no way of knowing the official cut-off scores ahead of results.

Candidates can check previous cut-off marks and understand how the trend has changed over the years.

Past cut-offs gives aspirants an idea about the marks range required for their category. It does not mean this year's cut-off scores will be the same as last year.

Ahead of NEET results, here's a look at cut-off scores in 2021 and 2020.

NEET cut-off scores: 2021 vs 2020

Category Percentile NEET cut-off 2021 NEET cut-off 2020 General/EWS 50th 720-138 720-147 General ans PH, EWS and PH 45th 137-122 146-129 SC 40th 137-108 146-113 ST 40th 137-108 146-113 OBC 40th 137-108 146-113 SC&PH, ST&PH, OBC&PH 40th 137-108 146-113

Interestingly, all the categories saw a drop in NEET cut-off scores in 2021.

