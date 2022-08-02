NEET, JEE Main Answer Key 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG, JEE Mains answer key updates

JEE Main, NEET 2022 Answer Keys 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon publish National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 answer keys soon. JEE Main answer key will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in and NEET answer key will be published on neet.nta.nic.in. Along with answer keys, NTA will also release question papers and candidates’ recorded responses.

JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam ended on July 30 in which over 6 lakh candidates had appeared. In NEET 2022, held on July 17, over 15 lakh candidates had appeared.

After the release of provisional answer keys, candidates will be given a brief window to raise objections. After that, final answer keys of NEET and JEE and results will be published.