NEET, JEE Main Answer Key 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG, JEE Mains answer key updates
- NEET, JEE Main Answer Key 2022 Live Updates : NTA to release answer keys soon on neet.nta.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main, NEET 2022 Answer Keys 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon publish National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 answer keys soon. JEE Main answer key will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in and NEET answer key will be published on neet.nta.nic.in. Along with answer keys, NTA will also release question papers and candidates’ recorded responses.
JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam ended on July 30 in which over 6 lakh candidates had appeared. In NEET 2022, held on July 17, over 15 lakh candidates had appeared.
After the release of provisional answer keys, candidates will be given a brief window to raise objections. After that, final answer keys of NEET and JEE and results will be published.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 02, 2022 12:44 PM IST
NEET, JEE Main 2022: Provisional answer keys first
NTA will first publish provisional answer keys of NEET UG and JEE Mains session 2. Candidates can then submit their objections by paying a non-refundable fee. Objections will be verified by a committee set-up by NTA and any necessary change(s) will be reflected in the final version of the answer keys.
-
Aug 02, 2022 12:42 PM IST
Where to check JEE Mains session 2 and NEET answer keys
NEET UG answer key: neet.nta.nic.in
JEE Main answer key: jeemain.nta.nic.in
-
Aug 02, 2022 12:41 PM IST
NEET, JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer keys awaited
Answer keys of NEET UG 2022 and JEE Main 2022 session 2 exams are expected soon.
