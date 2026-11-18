The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close the registration process for NEET SS 2026 on November 18, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Super Specialty can find the direct link through the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in.

NEET SS 2026: Last date today to apply at nbe.edu.in, exam to be held in December

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The correction window will open on November 20 and will close on November 23, 2026. The exam city slip will be available to candidates on November 30, 2026. The NEET SS admit card will be available on December 7, 2026.

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RIMCEE Exam City Slip 2026 released at exams.nta.nic.in/RIMCEE/, download link here

The NEET SS Exam will be held on December 11 and 12, 2026. The question paper for NEET-SS 2026 will be divided into Three-time bound sections, namely Section A, B & C. Each section will have 50 questions and 50 minutes of time allotted for the section. Candidates would be restricted to proceed to the next section till completion of the allotted time of the previous section and candidates would not be allowed to review the questions / modify the responses of a section after the completion of the allotted time of that section. Questions of the next section will start automatically after the completion of the allotted time of the previous section.

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates who are in possession of recognized post graduate medical Degree / Provisional Certificate (MD / MS / DNB) or an equivalent recognized qualification or likely to be in possession of the same by 31-01-2027 in accordance with eligible feeder specialty qualifications for super specialty courses are eligible to apply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates who are in possession of recognized post graduate medical Degree / Provisional Certificate (MD / MS / DNB) or an equivalent recognized qualification or likely to be in possession of the same by 31-01-2027 in accordance with eligible feeder specialty qualifications for super specialty courses are eligible to apply. {{/usCountry}}

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Direct link to apply here

NEET SS 2026: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. Click on NEET SS Exam 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and your application is submitted. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026: Interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in, check personality test dates here

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.