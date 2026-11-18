National Testing Agency, NTA has released the RIMCEE Exam City Slip 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Examination (RIMСEE) – 2026 can download the exam city slip through the official website of NTA RIMCEE at exams.nta.nic.in/RIMCEE/. RIMCEE Exam City Slip 2026 released at exams.nta.nic.in/RIMCEE/, download link here

The Stage 1 exam will be held on December 6, 2026. The exam duration is 4 hours 30 minutes. The exam will comprise of 150 questions of 400 marks. The question paper will be divided in three parts- English, General Knowledge and Mathematics.

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The medium of Exam will be bilingual (English and Hindi) except the questions in English Language. There will be no negative marking.

In case of any ambiguity in translation/construction of a question in the exam, its English version (except for the Language section questions) shall be treated as final and the decision of NTA shall be final in this regard.

All those candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the city intimation slip by using their application number and password. To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download RIMCEE Exam City Slip 2026

RIMCEE Exam City Slip 2026: How to download Visit the official website of NTA RIMCEE at exams.nta.nic.in/RIMCEE/. Click on RIMCEE Exam City Slip 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed. Check the exam city slip and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. n case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for the RIMCEE - 2026, he/she can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011-4075 9000/011-69227700 or send an e-mail at rimc@nta.gov.in.

For Admission in July 2027 term - the Stage-I written examination will be conducted on 06 December 2026. Stage-II Viva Voce is tentatively scheduled for April 2027; the exact date and venue will be announced separately on the official NTA/RIMC website.

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The RIMC has two academic terms in a year from 17 January to 31 May (Spring term) and from 17 July to 30 November (Autumn term). The periods in between are for vacations. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RIMCEE.