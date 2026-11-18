Jammu and Kashmir will soon implement a 25 per cent reservation for children belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups in private schools across the Union Territory, Education Minister Shamim Firdous said on Tuesday. J&K to implement 25% reservation for EWS, disadvantaged children in private schools soon

The government is set to implement the provision under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act that mandates 25 per cent of entry-level seats in private schools for eligible children belonging to EWS and disadvantaged groups, an official spokesperson said.

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Firdous, who also holds the Jal Shakti portfolio, announced the decision during a review meeting with senior officers of the School Education Department, representatives of private school associations, parents' associations and members of civil society, he said.

The rules governing the implementation of the provision are in the final stage of notification and will be issued shortly, the minister informed the meeting.

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According to the spokesperson, the government will reimburse schools for admissible expenditure incurred on providing free and compulsory education to these children in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures.

The initiative aims to promote inclusive education, ensure equitable access to quality schooling and enable children from underprivileged backgrounds to study in private schools alongside their peers, the official said.

The meeting also discussed the issue of textbooks prescribed by private schools. It was decided that private schools affiliated with Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) shall follow its curriculum and prescribe JKBOSE textbooks containing content aligned with the NCERT syllabus.

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Schools were directed to ensure that prescribed books conform to the applicable academic framework, he said.

The minister stressed that students must not be burdened with unnecessary additional or supplementary books, reiterating that the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 call for a balanced, flexible and child-centred approach to learning.

Education should not become an excessive financial burden on parents or subject students to undue academic pressure, she said, advising private schools to exercise caution while prescribing additional books and learning materials.

"Where supplementary educational resources are considered necessary, schools may facilitate access through libraries, book banks, e-books and other digital learning resources rather than compelling parents to purchase multiple additional books," she said.

The minister also took note of complaints regarding the alleged sale of books at exorbitant prices and stressed that such concerns must be addressed seriously.

She made it clear that unnecessary and excessive prescription of books would not be tolerated and that the focus must remain on meaningful learning and the overall development of students.

The meeting also deliberated on issues concerning school uniforms, notebooks, writing materials and other educational supplies.

Firdous emphasised that procurement of these items must not be restricted to specific vendors or shops located within school premises.

Parents must have the freedom to purchase uniforms, books, notebooks and writing materials from vendors of their choice, without being subjected to unnecessary restrictions or financial pressure, she said.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to improve the education ecosystem, the minister stressed that educational institutions must prioritise students' academic progress, creativity, critical thinking and all-round development rather than placing undue emphasis on textbooks and supplementary material.