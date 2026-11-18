NCP (SP) MLC Pratapsinh Patil has demanded a twofold increase in the monthly honorarium of Shikshan Sevaks (probationary teachers) working in primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, as well as junior colleges across Maharashtra. Maharashtra legislator seeks doubling of honorarium for 'shikshan sevaks'

In a memorandum recently submitted to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Patil, who represents the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates' constituency, said 'shikshan sevaks' were making a significant contribution to students' academic progress and the delivery of quality education.

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However, their existing honorarium was inadequate to meet the rising cost of living, including expenses on accommodation, travel, household needs, children's education and healthcare, he said.

He pointed out that the current remuneration made it increasingly difficult for teachers to meet their day to day expenses and urged the government to consider their financial difficulties sympathetically.

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MLC Patil has sought an increase in the monthly honorarium of primary level Shikshan Sevaks from ₹16,000 to ₹32,000, secondary teachers from ₹18,000 to ₹36,000, and higher secondary and junior college teachers from ₹20,000 to ₹40,000.

He urged the school education department to prepare a proposal immediately and submit it for the necessary financial approval.