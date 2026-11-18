Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 interview schedule. Candidates who want to appear for the interview round can check the schedule on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026: Interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in, check personality test dates here (HT_PRINT)

The personality test will begin on December 7 and will end on February 12, 2027. The reporting time for forenoon session is 9 am and for afternoon session is 1 pm.

The PT schedule has been prepared and uploaded in respect of all the 2526 candidates, who have qualified for PT for CSE, 2026. However, if any candidate fails to fill up/update and submit the requisite details online on the Commission’s website within the prescribed window from November 11 to November 25, 2026, no e-summon letter will be issued to them and they will not be allowed to appear in the PT.

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The candidates appearing for Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express).

All the candidates who will appear for the personality test can check the schedule by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 interview schedule link available on the home page. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. J&K to implement 25% reservation for EWS, disadvantaged children in private schools soon

Those candidates who have passed the Civil Services Main exam can appear for the personality test. The interview will be held at the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

The main exam was held on August 21, 22, 23, 29 and 30, 2026. The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The result was announced on November 5, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Interview Schedule Here