NEET UG 2023 Registration Live: Latest updates on registration, exam dates

The NEET UG 2023 exam registration will open as soon. The admissions test is scheduled to take place in May. Candidates will be able to register for NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA will post an information bulletin and a test notification on the same website prior to accepting registrations.

NEET 2023 will take place on May 7, 2023, on a Sunday.

On the exam bulletin and notice, there will be information on application fees and other test-related details.

For admission to UG medical programmes, including MBBS and BDS, NEET, or the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates, is held.