Re NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip LIVE: Exam city slip expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in, check exam date
Re NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip LIVE: NTA NEET re-exam city slip will be out on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Re NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip LIVE: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2026 city intimation slip for re-exam soon. Candidates who want to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can download the exam city slip through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. ...Read More
The NEET re-exam will be held on June 21, 2026. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The exam will be conducted in various cities across the country and abroad in pen and paper mode.
The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2026 comprises Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology). The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions which must be attempted by the candidates in 180 minutes. The total marks is 720.
To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. Marking will be done as per following criteria :
(i) Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)
(ii) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
(iii) Unanswered: No mark (0).
Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city slip link, how to download and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 09:20:05 am
Re NEET 2026 City Allotment LIVE: Check marking scheme
Re NEET 2026 City Allotment LIVE: To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. Marking will be done as per following criteria :
(i) Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)
(ii) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
(iii) Unanswered: No mark (0).
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 09:16:38 am
Re NEET 2026 City Allotment LIVE: Paper pattern
Re NEET 2026 City Allotment LIVE: The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2026 comprises Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology). The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions which must be attempted by the candidates in 180 minutes. The total marks is 720.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 09:12:44 am
Re NEET 2026 City Allotment LIVE: Exam to be held in pen and paper mode
Re NEET 2026 City Allotment LIVE: The exam will be conducted in various cities across the country and abroad in pen and paper mode.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 09:08:56 am
Re NEET 2026 City Allotment LIVE: Check re-exam date
Re NEET 2026 City Allotment LIVE: The NEET re-exam will be held on June 21, 2026. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 09:04:11 am
Re NEET 2026 City Allotment LIVE: Where to check city intimation slip link?
Re NEET 2026 City Allotment LIVE: Candidates who want to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can download the exam city slip through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 09:00:07 am
Re NEET 2026 City Allotment LIVE: Date and time of release
Re NEET 2026 City Allotment LIVE: The date and time of release of the exam city slip for NEET re-exam has not been shared yet.