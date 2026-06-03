Re NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip LIVE: Exam city slip expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in, check exam date

Re NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip LIVE: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2026 city intimation slip for re-exam soon. Candidates who want to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can download the exam city slip through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. ...Read More

The NEET re-exam will be held on June 21, 2026. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The exam will be conducted in various cities across the country and abroad in pen and paper mode.

The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2026 comprises Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology). The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions which must be attempted by the candidates in 180 minutes. The total marks is 720.

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. Marking will be done as per following criteria :

(i) Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

(ii) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

(iii) Unanswered: No mark (0).

Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city slip link, how to download and other details.