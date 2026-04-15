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NEET UG Admit Card 2026 LIVE News: Where to check NTA NEET hall ticket link when out?

By HT Education Desk
Apr 15, 2026 03:10:15 pm IST

NEET UG Admit Card 2026 LIVE News: NTA NEET hall tickets will be available on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and more.

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NEET UG Admit Card 2026 LIVE News: Where to check NTA NEET hall ticket link when out?(Sanjeev Verma/HT file)

NEET UG Admit Card 2026 LIVE News: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet released NEET UG Admit Card 2026. When released, candidates who have registered for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 03:10:15 pm

    NEET UG Admit Card 2026 LIVE News: How to download hall ticket?

    NEET UG Admit Card 2026 LIVE News: To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

    2. Click on NEET UG Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

    5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 03:08:25 pm

    NEET UG Admit Card 2026 LIVE News: Exam details

    NEET UG Admit Card 2026 LIVE News: The duration of the exam is 180 minutes. The exam will comprise of 180 questions of 720 marks. The exam will be comprise of 45 questions from Physics and Chemistry and 90 questions from Biology (Botany and Zoology).

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 03:04:41 pm

    NEET UG Admit Card 2026 LIVE News: Exam dates

    NEET UG Admit Card 2026 LIVE News: The NEET UG examination will be held on May 3, 2026. The examination will be held in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm.

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 03:00:58 pm

    NEET UG Admit Card 2026 LIVE News: Where to check hall ticket?

    NEET UG Admit Card 2026 LIVE News: When released, candidates who have registered for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

  • Wed, 15 Apr 2026 02:58:14 pm

    NEET UG Admit Card 2026 LIVE News: Date and time

    NEET UG Admit Card 2026 LIVE News: The date and time of release of the hall tickets have not been shared yet.

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