NEET UG Admit Card 2026 LIVE News: Where to check NTA NEET hall ticket link when out?

NEET UG Admit Card 2026 LIVE News: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet released NEET UG Admit Card 2026. When released, candidates who have registered for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. ...Read More

The NEET UG examination will be held on May 3, 2026. The examination will be held in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The duration of the exam is 180 minutes. The exam will comprise of 180 questions of 720 marks. The exam will be comprise of 45 questions from Physics and Chemistry and 90 questions from Biology (Botany and Zoology).

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.