NEET Answer Key 2022 Live Updates: NTA UG answer key, OMR sheets out, link here
- NEET Answer Key 2022: Provisional answer key has been released. Candidates can check the answer key, OMR answer sheets below. Live Updates:
NEET Answer Key 2022 Live Updates: The provisional answer key of NEET UG 2022 has been released. Along with the answer key, OMR answer sheets has also been released. The Agency has also activated the objection window link on neet.nta.nic.in.
Aspirants can download answer key of NEET from neet.nta.nic.in using application number and date of birth.
Copies of OMR sheets/recorded responses will also be made available along with the provisional answer key of NEET.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:42 PM
NEET Result 2022: Next week
The NEET Result 2022 will be released next week on September 7, 2022.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:39 PM
NEET UG Answer Key: How to raise objections against answer key, OMR sheets
The Agency has released complete step by step details on how to raise objections against the answer key and OMR sheets that have been released today. The direct link to check details is given below.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:36 PM
NEET UG Result: Top colleges in Delhi
AIIMS, New Delhi (1)
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (13)
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital (19)
Maulana Azad Medical College (23)
University College of Medical Sciences (28)
Lady Hardinge Medical College (29)
Jamia Hamdard (33)
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:33 PM
NEET UG 2022: Exam date
National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the undergraduate medical entrance examination on July 17.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:31 PM
NEET Answer Key 2022: Credentials required to download
- Application Form
- Application No
- Date of Birth
- Security Pin
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:29 PM
NEET 2022: Results, Final Answer Key and AIR to release together
NTA will release NEET 2022 results, final answer key and All India Rank list together. The official date of release of NEET results is September 7, 2022.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:26 PM
NEET Answer Key 2022: How to access answer key
To access NEET Answer Key 2022, candidates will have to visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:24 PM
Final Answer Key for NEET UG
Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:21 PM
NEET 2022 UG Answer Key: How to make payment to raise objections
“The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm upto 02 September 2022 (upto 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode,” reads the official notice.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:19 PM
NEET Answer Key: Objection window notice
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:17 PM
NEET Answer Key: Last date to raise objections till September 2
Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key and recorded response can do it by September 2, 2022. The link will remain active for 3 days only.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:16 PM
NTA NEET Result 2022: Answer Key, Recorded Response challenge window opens
NTA has opened the challenge window for answer key and recorded response sheets on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:12 PM
NEET UG Answer Key: Released for 18 lakh candidates
NEET UG Answer Key has been released for 18 lakh candidates. The scheduled time of release was 7 pm, but NTA released the answer key 12 minutes before time.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:10 PM
NEET 2022 Answer Key: Where to check
neet.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:08 PM
NEET Answer Key: What next?
- Window to raise objections.
- Review of objections by NTA.
- Preparation and publication of final answer key.
- Announcement of NEET UG result 2022 along with cut-offs.
- Registration for AIQ and state quota medical counselling based on NEET score and rank.
- Choice filling and choice locking.
- Publication of provisional allotment result.
- Reporting at allotted medical college for admission.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:06 PM
NEET Result 2022: By September 7
NEET Result 2022 will be released by September 7, 2022, as per the official notice.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:04 PM
NTA NEET UG Answer Key: Know fees to raise objections
As per notice released on August 25, candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key and recorded response by paying ₹200/- per question for each for a specified period of time. The fees is non refundable. All appeared candidates will also be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:01 PM
NEET UG Answer Key: How to download
Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on NEET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 06:58 PM
NTA NEET Answer Key: Official website
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 06:56 PM
NEET 2022 Answer Key: Direct link here
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 06:51 PM
NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Released
NEET UG Answer Key 2022 has been released.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 06:26 PM
NEET 2022: Seats available under different quotas
Admissions to all seats of Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses will be done through NEET (UG) - 2022. The following are the seats available under different quotas:
• All India Quota Seats
• State Government Quota Seats
• Central Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities
• State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any
Private University
• Central Pool Quota Seats
• All seats including NRI Quota as well as Management Quota, are in private
unaided/aided minority / non-minority medical colleges.
• AIIMS Institutes across India/JIPMER.
• The Counselling for successful candidates for Seats under 15% All India Quota and 100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions (ABVIMS & RML Hospital/VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital/ESIC)/ Central Universities (including DU/ BHU /AMU)/ AIIMS/ JIPMER and Deemed Universities, will be conducted by the MCC/DGHS for Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses. MCC only does the registration for AFMC and forwards the data of registered Candidates to AFMC Authorities for the admission process. DU/BHU and other Universities may use the score for any other relevant courses being offered by them.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 06:11 PM
When will NEET Final Answer Key release?
NEET Final answer key will be released along with the results. The final answer key can be checked by candidates on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 05:50 PM
NEET Answer Key 2022: More than 18 lakh candidates waiting
NEET exam was conducted on July 17, 2022. As per reports more than 18 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year.
-
NEET 2022 Answer Key: After an hour
NEET 2022 Answer Key will be released after an hour at around 7 pm today, August 31, 2022. The answer key will be available to candidates on neet.nta.nic.in.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 05:16 PM
NEET Answer Key 2022: To be available after 7 pm today
NTA has again updated its official website for NEET which reads "Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only after 7pm today.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 04:40 PM
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 04:13 PM
NEET Result: Details on scorecard
On NEET scorecards, candidates' name, marks in each subject, total score, percentile score, all India rank, etc. will be mentioned.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 02:57 PM
Where to check NEET answer key
When published, aspirants can check NEET answer key on neet.nta.nic.in.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 02:25 PM
NEET 202 answer key not released yet
NTA had said that NEET answer key will be published at 12:15 pm. However, the link is not available on the official website yet.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 02:02 PM
NEET Results: No update on answer key yet
The scheduled time of NEET answer key was 12.15 pm today. However, the answer key has not been released and there is no update on the release of answer key till now.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 01:51 PM
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: When to raise objections
Soon after NEET answer key 2022 is out, NTA will also activate objection link on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can use it to raise objections by paying a fee for each question.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 01:37 PM
NEET Answer Key: How to calculate marks
Total marks in NEET = (4 x number of correct answers) - (number of incorrect answers)
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 01:18 PM
NEET UG Answer Key: Know about NTA's responsibility
NTA's responsibility in NEET UG is to conduct the exam, declare results and send merit lists to counselling authorities. It has no part in the medical admission process.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 01:00 PM
NEET Answer Key 2022: AIQ counselling websites
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC): aaccc.gov.in
Veterinary Council of India (VCI): vci.dadf.gov.in/counseling
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 12:49 PM
NEET 2022: Answer key to release today
NEET 2022 answer key will release today, August 31, 2022. The objection window will also open today.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 12:41 PM
NEET 2022 Answer Key: Delayed again?
Has NEET 2022 Answer Key release been delayed? The scheduled time is 12.15 pm, which has not been released yet.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 12:36 PM
NEET Answer Key 2022: Fee to raise objections
Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key and recorded response by paying ₹200/- per question for each for a specified period of time. The fees is non refundable. All appeared candidates will also be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 12:30 PM
NEET UG: Details about exam
The only entrance exam in India to secure a place in an undergraduate medical programme is the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET Undergraduate (MBBS).
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 12:26 PM
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: To be released soon
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be released anytime soon. The answer key will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in and from nta.ac.in.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 12:20 PM
NEET UG Answer Key: Not released yet
Its already 12.20 pm, and NEET UG answer key has not been released yet. The official time of release of the answer key was by 12.15 pm.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 12:19 PM
NTA NEET Answer Key: More than 18 lakh candidates waiting
NEET 2022 was conducted for a total of 18,72,343 candidates, NTA said.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 12:18 PM
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 12:16 PM
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 12:14 PM
NEET UG Answer Key: Objection window to open today
NEET UG Answer Key will be released today and also objection window link will be activated. The objection window will remain opened for some days and candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official site of NTA NEET.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 12:12 PM
NEET Result 2022: On September 7, 2022
NEET Result 2022 will be announced by September 7, 2022. The result can be checked by candidates on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 12:10 PM
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 12:05 PM
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 12:00 PM
NTA NEET: Only 15 minutes left for UG answer key to release
NTA NEET UG answer key will be released today, August 31, 2022 at 12.15 pm. Only 15 minutes left for the answer key to release.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 11:51 AM
NEET UG Answer Key 2022: What official website says
National Testing Agency, NTA has updated their website with this message- “Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only by 12.15 PM today.”
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 11:41 AM
NEET Answer Key 2022: Delayed?
NTA has missed the deadline to release NEET UG answer key. The scheduled date was August 30, 2022, but the answer key has not been released yet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of NTA NEET.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 11:19 AM
NEET answer key 2022: Distribution of medical seats in India
All India quota (15%)
State quota (85%)
ESIC and AFMS seats
Private institutes
Central universities
AIIMS institutes
JIPMER seats
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 10:45 AM
neet.nta.nic.in answer key 2022: Check email for updates
In addition to visiting the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, candidates should also check the email address that they provided during NEET registration for updates on OMR sheet and answer key. NTA may send alerts to students.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 10:34 AM
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 10:21 AM
NEET 2022 answer key: 2 Hours remaining
NEET answer key will be published on neet.nta.nic.in by 12:15 pm.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 10:20 AM
Direct link to check NEET 2022 answer key
The direct link to view NEET UG answer key will be activated soon on neet.nta.nic.in.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 10:09 AM
NEET 2022: Re-exam to be held for these candidates
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to re-conduct NEET 2022 examination for students affected by inner wear controversy in Kerala. NEET 2022 re-examination will be conducted on September 4 for such students.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 09:57 AM
NEET 2022 answer key: What happens if a question is wrong
If a question is incorrect, dropped or none of the options are correct then all candidates who have appeared for NEET 2022 will be given four marks irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 09:54 AM
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 09:49 AM
NEET answer key 2022 shortly
NEET answer key 2022 will be released shortly. It will be available on neet.nta.nic.in by 12:15 pm.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 09:28 AM
NEET 2022: Number of candidates
NEET 2022 was conducted for a total of 18,72,343 candidates, NTA said.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 09:26 AM
NEET 2022: Top 5 medical colleges in India
Top 5 medical colleges as per NIRF rankings:
Rank 1- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi
Rank 2- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh
Rank 3- Christian Medical College Vellore
Rank 4- National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHNS) Bangalore
Rank 5- Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 09:01 AM
When is NEET 2023?
There is no information yet about NEET 2023 exam date. The exam might not even take place next year as the Centre has plans to merge it with CUET UG.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 09:00 AM
Where to check NEET result
NEET result will be published on these websites:
neet.nta.nic.in
ntaresults.nic.in
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 08:59 AM
NEET result date 2022
As informed by NTA, NEET 2022 result will be announced by September 7 on neet.nta.nic.in.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 08:57 AM
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 08:35 AM
‘18 lakh students..takes time’: NTA explains delay in publishing NEET answer key
“Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only by 12.15 P.M. today,” NTA said in a statement.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 08:34 AM
Official: NEET 2022 answer key today at 12:15 pm
As per an official statement on neet.nta.nic.in, provisional answer key of NEET UG 2022 will be published by 12:15 pm.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 08:29 AM
NEET answer key 2022 not released yet
NTA is yet to release the provisional answer key of NEET UG 2022. The exam was held on July 17.