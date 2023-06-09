NEET UG Result 2023 Live: NEET results, final answer key awaited
- NEET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA NEET UG results is awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
NEET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will announce NEET UG Result 2023 in due course of time. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test results and final answer key will be available on the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
Along with NEET result, NTA will announce names of all India toppers and category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks.
The NEET UG 2023 exam was conducted on May 7, 2023 and the answer key was released on June 4, 2023. The last date to raise objections was till June 6, 2023. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on NEET UG 2023 result date and time.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 08:09 PM
NEET UG 2023: Over 20 lakh candidates appeared for exam
Around 20 lakh candidates have appeared for the NEET UG 2023 examination this year.
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 05:41 PM
NEET UG 2023: How to check results
Visit the NTA NEET UG result website at neet.nta.nic.in 2023.
On the homepage, click on the scorecard link
Enter your registration number, date of birth and security pin.
Your results will be displayed on the screen
Download the NEET UG results 2023 for future reference.
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 04:46 PM
NEET UG 2023: Reservation criteria
Scheduled Caste (SC) – 15% of seats in every course.
Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 7.5% of seats in every course.
Persons with Disability (PwBD) – 5% seats in each of GEN, GEN-EWS, OBCNCL, SC, and ST category seats (Horizontal reservation).
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 04:19 PM
NEET UG 2023: Exam was held in 13 languages
NEET (UG) -2023 was conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 04:07 PM
NEET UG 2023: Check marking scheme
Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)
Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)
Unanswered: No mark (0)
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 03:44 PM
NEET UG 2023: Result will be available at neet.nta.nic.in
The NEET UG results will be available on the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 03:35 PM
NEET result 2023: About result date
NTA NEET Result 2023 will likely be announced in second week of June, says some media reports. The official confirmation on the same is awaited. Once announced, candidates can check their scores at neet.nta.nic.in.
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 03:33 PM
NEET 2023 result: Merit list for counselling under 15% AIQ
The merit list of the eligible and successful candidates who have opted for 15% of All India quota seats will be prepared by the NTA on the basis of marks obtained in the NEET (UG) - 2023. The list of successful candidates shall be forwarded to the Directorate General of Health Services (Medical Examination Cell), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India for the purpose of allotment of seats by Online Counselling to 15% All India Quota Seats.
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 03:30 PM
NEET UG 2023: Where to check scores?
nta.ac.in
neet.nta.nic.in
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 03:27 PM
NEET UG 2023 result: Merit list
A list of the successful candidates in order of All India Rank based on the marks obtained in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG – 2023 will be prepared by the NTA.
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 03:25 PM
NEET result 2023 answer key
NEET result 2023 answer key will also be released ahead of results. The provisional answer key has already been released by the Agency on June 4 and the objection window closed on June 6, 2023.
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 03:23 PM
NEET UG 2023 scorecard: Merit list for seats other than 15% AIQ
(a) NTA will provide All India Rank and Result will be shared with the DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India and Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India to provide the same to the Admitting Authorities.
(b) Admitting Authorities will invite applications for Counselling.
(c) The admitting/counselling authorities will draw a merit list of the candidates based on All India Rank in the respective categories declared by the candidates at the time of applying for admission/counselling as per State applicable rules.
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 02:57 PM
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 02:33 PM
UG NEET 2023 result: Quotas for admission
a. All India quota Government.
b. All India quota Government aided.
c. All India quota Private.
d. State Govt. quota/ Institutional quota.
e. Central Universities/National Institutes.
f. Deemed to be Universities.
g. Management/NRI Quota.
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 02:18 PM
NEET result 2023: More than 20 lakh candidates appeared
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) –2023 for 2087449 candidates at 4097 different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India.
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 01:58 PM
NEET result: NTA to release toppers list
Along with NEET result, NTA will announce names of all India toppers and category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks.
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 01:49 PM
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 01:38 PM
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 01:27 PM
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 01:22 PM
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 01:17 PM
NEET UG 2023: Date and time update
An official update on NEET 2023 result date and time is awaited. It will be announced on neet.nta.nic.in.
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 01:12 PM
NEET UG 2023 result: Awaited
NTA has already issued provisional answer key of NEET UG and the objection window has been closed. Next, the agency will publish the final answer key which is used for calculation of marks. The final answer key is usually released ahead of or along with results.
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 01:07 PM
NEET result 2023 answer key: Final answer key awaited
NEET final answer key is awaited. The answer key will likely released just before the declaration of results.
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 01:02 PM
NEET UG 2023 scorecard: Login credentials
To check NEET UG results, candidates have to use application number, date of birth and login on the link available on official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 12:57 PM
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 12:52 PM
UG NEET 2023 result: About provisional answer key
The provisional answer key was released on June 4, 2023. The last date to raise objections was till June 6, 2023.
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 12:47 PM
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 12:42 PM
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 12:37 PM
NEET UG result: Where to check
NEET UG result when declared can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in and also on NTA at nta.ac.in.
- Fri, 09 Jun 2023 12:32 PM
NEET 2023 UG result: Date and time
NEET 2023 UG result date and time is awaited. The result date has not been updated by NTA yet.