RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Here's the direct link to download CBT 1 hall tickets

Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC 2025 admit cards. Candidates who are appearing for the Non-Technical Popular Categories examinations can download their hall tickets from the official website of regional RRBs. RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Download CBT 1 hall tickets via the direct link given below. (HT File)

Candidates will need to enter their Registration Number and Date of Birth to download their hall tickets.

The RRB NTPC will be conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025, in computer based test (CBT) mode.

The exam will be held for 90 minutes. A total of 100 questions will be asked out of which 40 from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning section.

Each question will carry 1 mark, and 1/3 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Following the CBT 1, candidates will appear for CBT 2, Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

Notably, through this recruitment drive RRBs aim to fill 11558 posts. Of these, 8113 posts are for graduate level and 3445 for undergraduate level.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of regional RRB. Click on the link to download admit card for RRB NTPC Admit Card, available on the home page. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check the admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.