The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Sainik School Admission 2027. The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination registration link is available to candidates on the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/.

Sainik School Admission 2027: AISSEE registration begins at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/, direct link here (Pexels/Representational Image)

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The last date to apply for the examination is December 3, 2026. The last date of successful transaction with late fee is till December 6, 2026.

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The correction window will open on December 7 and will close on December 9, 2026. The exam city slip will be displayed on January 11, 2027 and the admit cards will be available for download on January 25, 2027.

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The examination will be held on January 31, 2027. The examination will be held for admission to Class 6 and 9. For admission to Class 6, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, and for admission to Class 9, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam for both classes will be held in paper-and-pencil on OMR answer sheets.

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{{^usCountry}} The Class 6 exam will comprise 125 questions of 300 marks. The question paper will comprise four sections: Language, Mathematics, Intelligence and General Knowledge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Class 6 exam will comprise 125 questions of 300 marks. The question paper will comprise four sections: Language, Mathematics, Intelligence and General Knowledge. {{/usCountry}}

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The Class 9 exam comprises 150 questions of 400 marks. The question paper will comprise five sections: Mathematics, Intelligence, English, General Science and Social Science.

There is no negative marking for a wrong response.

Direct link to apply for AISSEE 2027

Sainik School Admission 2027: How to register for AISSEE

Students who want to apply for the Class 6 and Class 9 admission test can find the steps to register online.

Visit the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/. Click on AISSEE 2027 registration link will be available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The application fee is ₹850/- for General/ Wards of Defence personnel and exservicemen/ OBC (NCL) candidates and ₹700/- for Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AISSEE.