SSC MTS Admit Card 2024: Application status for MTS, Havaldar exam out at regional websites, direct links here

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2024 application status. Candidates who have registered for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 (Tier-I) can find the application status links on the SSC's official regional websites. SSC MTS Admit Card 2024: Application status for MTS, Havaldar exam out

The Multi-Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 will begin on September 30 and will end on November 14, 2024. The admit card will likely be released soon.

The computer-based examination will be conducted in two sessions, Session I and Session II. Both sessions will be mandatory and will be held on the same day. The exam duration is 45 minutes/ session.

The exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The questions will be set in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages for Session I and the General Awareness Section of Session II. There will be no negative marking in Session I. In Session II, there will be negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer.

SSC MTS Application Status: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the application status.

Visit the regional websites of SSC.

Click on the SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2024 application status link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on submit, and your application status will be displayed.

Check the application status and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process will consist of a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). PET and PST are only for Havaldar's post.

This recruitment process will fill 9583 vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) posts and 3439 for Havaldar posts. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SSC.