SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit card for MTS, Havaldar exam expected soon on regional websites
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Multi-Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2024 September 30 onwards. Admit Cards for the test are expected to be released soon. The SSC MTS admit cards will be issued on the regional websites and the list of regional websites can be checked on ssc.gov.in. ...Read More
Ahead of admit cards, regional offices of SSC will share application status with candidates. Some regions also share date and time for the exam and exam city details with candidates ahead of admit cards.
So far, the Eastern and Karnataka Kerala regions of the commission have announced application status for the SSC MTS examination.
The SSC MTS 2024 is scheduled between September 30 and November 14. Candidates will get to know their exam date on the admit cards.
The computer-based examination (CBE) will have two sessions of 45 minutes each. Both sessions will be mandatory and will be held on the same day.
The exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be no negative marking in session 1 but questions asked in the second session will have negative marking.
After the CBE, the commission will conduct Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) for Havaldar vacancies.
This recruitment drive will fill 9583 vacancies – 6144 Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 Havaldar.
Check live updates on SSC MTS admit card below.
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024: Check application status for Eastern region
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Application status for the Eastern region has been released.
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Application status released for two regions
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Ahead of admit cards, the Staff Selection Commission releases application status. So far, two regions – Eastern and Karnataka-Kerala – have shared this information with candidates.
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam to be hold in September-November
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: The SSC MTS and Havaldar examination is scheduled between September 30 and November 14. Admit cards for the examination will be released soon.
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit Cards for MTS, Havaldar exam expected soon
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the Multi Tasking Staff and Havaldar examination soon. The admit cards will be released on the regional websites.