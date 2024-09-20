SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Region-wise status of admit cards, direct links

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: 3 regions have released admit cards so far.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Regional offices of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have started releasing admit cards for the Multi-Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2024. Candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the official websites of their regions to check the status of the SSC MTS admit cards.

So far, three regions have released SSC MTS admit cards and three regions have shared application status with candidates-

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024, NR: Not released. Direct link to admit card page

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024, ER: Application status released. Direct link

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024, SR: Application status, exam date, time, city, roll number announced. Check it here

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024, KKR: Application status released, check here

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024, MPR: Not released yet.

SSC MTS Admit Card, CR: Not released yet

SSC MTS Admit Card, WR: Released. Direct link

SSC MTS Admit Card, NWR: Released. Direct link

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024, NER: Released. Direct link

With the exam scheduled to begin on September 30, the remaining regions of the commission are expected to release MTS admit cards soon.

The SSC MTS exam is scheduled between September 30 and November 14. The computer-based examination (CBE) will have two mandatory 45-minute sessions on the same day.

The exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions with no negative marking in session 1 but with negative marking in session 2.

For Havaldar posts, candidates who qualify in the CBE will be required to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

This recruitment drive will fill 9583 vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.

Follow this live blog for direct links and updates on SSC MTS admit card below.