New Delhi290C
Friday, Sep 20, 2024
    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Region-wise status of admit cards, direct links

    By HT Education Desk
    Sep 20, 2024 10:32 AM IST
    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: So far, three regions have released SSC MTS admit cards and three regions have shared application status with candidates.
    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Regional offices of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have started releasing admit cards for the Multi-Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2024. Candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the official websites of their regions to check the status of the SSC MTS admit cards....Read More

    So far, three regions have released SSC MTS admit cards and three regions have shared application status with candidates-

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024, NR: Not released. Direct link to admit card page

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024, ER: Application status released. Direct link

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024, SR: Application status, exam date, time, city, roll number announced. Check it here

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024, KKR: Application status released, check here

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024, MPR: Not released yet.

    SSC MTS Admit Card, CR: Not released yet

    SSC MTS Admit Card, WR: Released. Direct link

    SSC MTS Admit Card, NWR: Released. Direct link

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024, NER: Released. Direct link

    With the exam scheduled to begin on September 30, the remaining regions of the commission are expected to release MTS admit cards soon.

    The SSC MTS exam is scheduled between September 30 and November 14. The computer-based examination (CBE) will have two mandatory 45-minute sessions on the same day.

    The exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions with no negative marking in session 1 but with negative marking in session 2.

    For Havaldar posts, candidates who qualify in the CBE will be required to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

    This recruitment drive will fill 9583 vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.

    Follow this live blog for direct links and updates on SSC MTS admit card below.

    Sep 20, 2024 10:27 AM IST

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Application status released for 3 regions

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Eastern, Southern and Karnataka Kerala regions have shared the application status of the MTS and Havaldar examinations. The Southern region has also shared exam date, time, place and roll numbers with candidates.

    Sep 20, 2024 10:26 AM IST

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Hall tickets released for three regions

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Western, Northwest and Northeast regions of the Staff Selection Commission have released the admit cards for the MTS and Havaldar examination so far.

    Sep 20, 2024 10:25 AM IST

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Region-wise status of admit cards

    Northern region: Not released

    Eastern region: Application status released

    Southern region: Application status, exam date, time, place, roll number announced

    Karnataka Kerala region: Application status released

    Madhya Pradesh region: Not released

    Central region: Not released

    Northwest region: Released

    Western region: Released

    Northeast region: Released

