SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Region-wise status of admit cards, direct links
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Regional offices of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have started releasing admit cards for the Multi-Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2024. Candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the official websites of their regions to check the status of the SSC MTS admit cards....Read More
So far, three regions have released SSC MTS admit cards and three regions have shared application status with candidates-
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024, NR: Not released. Direct link to admit card page
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024, ER: Application status released. Direct link
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024, SR: Application status, exam date, time, city, roll number announced. Check it here
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024, KKR: Application status released, check here
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024, MPR: Not released yet.
SSC MTS Admit Card, CR: Not released yet
SSC MTS Admit Card, WR: Released. Direct link
SSC MTS Admit Card, NWR: Released. Direct link
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024, NER: Released. Direct link
With the exam scheduled to begin on September 30, the remaining regions of the commission are expected to release MTS admit cards soon.
The SSC MTS exam is scheduled between September 30 and November 14. The computer-based examination (CBE) will have two mandatory 45-minute sessions on the same day.
The exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions with no negative marking in session 1 but with negative marking in session 2.
For Havaldar posts, candidates who qualify in the CBE will be required to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).
This recruitment drive will fill 9583 vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.
Follow this live blog for direct links and updates on SSC MTS admit card below.
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Application status released for 3 regions
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Eastern, Southern and Karnataka Kerala regions have shared the application status of the MTS and Havaldar examinations. The Southern region has also shared exam date, time, place and roll numbers with candidates.
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Hall tickets released for three regions
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Western, Northwest and Northeast regions of the Staff Selection Commission have released the admit cards for the MTS and Havaldar examination so far.
SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Region-wise status of admit cards
Northern region: Not released
Eastern region: Application status released
Southern region: Application status, exam date, time, place, roll number announced
Karnataka Kerala region: Application status released
Madhya Pradesh region: Not released
Central region: Not released
Northwest region: Released
Western region: Released
Northeast region: Released