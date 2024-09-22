Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Sunday, Sep 22, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Northern region application status released, admit cards for 4 regions awaited

    By HT Education Desk
    Sep 22, 2024 10:03 AM IST
    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Check region-wise updates on SSC MTS examination admit card here.
    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: The Northern region of the commission has released application status for the MTS and Havaldar exam (sscnr.nic.in, screenshot)
    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: The Northern region of the commission has released application status for the MTS and Havaldar exam (sscnr.nic.in, screenshot)

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The Northern region of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has shared application status for the Multi-Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2024. Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand candidates can check it on ssc.gov.in. SSC MTS admit cards have been released for five regions so far – Madhya Pradesh, Central, Western, Northwestern and Northeast. Admit cards for the remaining four regions – Northern, Eastern, Southern and Karnataka Kerala are expected soon. Candidates from these four regions can check their exam status by logging in to the regional websites. ...Read More

    SSC MTS NR Admit Card 2024: Application status released. Check here.

    SSC MTS ER Admit Card 2024: Check application status

    SSC MTS SR Admit Card 2024: Check application status

    SSC MTS KKR Admit Card 2024: Check exam status

    SSC MTS MPR Admit Card 2024: Direct link here 

    SSC MTS CR Admit Card: Direct link here 

    SSC MTS WR Admit Card: Released. Direct link

    SSC MTS NWR Admit Card: Released. Direct link

    SSC MTS NER Admit Card 2024: Released. Direct link

    With the exam scheduled to begin on September 30, the remaining regions of the commission are expected to release MTS admit cards soon.

    The SSC MTS exam is scheduled between September 30 and November 14. The computer-based examination (CBE) will have two mandatory 45-minute sessions on the same day.

    The exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions with no negative marking in session 1 but with negative marking in session 2.

    For Havaldar posts, candidates who qualify in the CBE will be required to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

    This recruitment drive will fill 9583 vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.

    Follow this live blog for direct links and updates on SSC MTS admit card below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 22, 2024 9:51 AM IST

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: How to download hall tickets

    1. Go to the official SSC website for your region.
    2. Open the admit card link given on the home page
    3. Select the exam name
    4. Login to your account
    5. Download the admit card.
    Sep 22, 2024 9:51 AM IST

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Region-wise status

    NR: Application status released

    ER: Application status released

    SR: Application status released

    KKR: Application status released

    MPR: Admit card released

    CR: Admit card released

    WR: Admit card released

    NWR: Admit card released

    NER: Admit card released

    Sep 22, 2024 9:49 AM IST

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Northern region application status released

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: The Northern region of the SSC has released application status for the MTS and Havaldar examination scheduled to begin on September 30. Download it here.

    News education competitive exams SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Northern region application status released, admit cards for 4 regions awaited
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes