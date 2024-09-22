SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Northern region application status released, admit cards for 4 regions awaited

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: The Northern region of the commission has released application status for the MTS and Havaldar exam (sscnr.nic.in, screenshot)

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The Northern region of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has shared application status for the Multi-Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2024. Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand candidates can check it on ssc.gov.in. SSC MTS admit cards have been released for five regions so far – Madhya Pradesh, Central, Western, Northwestern and Northeast. Admit cards for the remaining four regions – Northern, Eastern, Southern and Karnataka Kerala are expected soon. Candidates from these four regions can check their exam status by logging in to the regional websites. ...Read More

SSC MTS NR Admit Card 2024: Application status released. Check here.

SSC MTS ER Admit Card 2024: Check application status

SSC MTS SR Admit Card 2024: Check application status

SSC MTS KKR Admit Card 2024: Check exam status

SSC MTS MPR Admit Card 2024: Direct link here

SSC MTS CR Admit Card: Direct link here

SSC MTS WR Admit Card: Released. Direct link

SSC MTS NWR Admit Card: Released. Direct link

SSC MTS NER Admit Card 2024: Released. Direct link

With the exam scheduled to begin on September 30, the remaining regions of the commission are expected to release MTS admit cards soon.

The SSC MTS exam is scheduled between September 30 and November 14. The computer-based examination (CBE) will have two mandatory 45-minute sessions on the same day.

The exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions with no negative marking in session 1 but with negative marking in session 2.

For Havaldar posts, candidates who qualify in the CBE will be required to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

This recruitment drive will fill 9583 vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.

