SSC MTS 2024 extended application window closes today, apply for 9,583 posts on ssc.gov.in

SSC MTS 2024: The extended application window for the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CIBC and CBN) recruitment examination 2024 will close today, August 3. Those who are yet to submit their forms can do it on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.gov.in. Previously, the application deadline was July 31.

Following the extension of the application window, the commission also changed the cut-off date for determining eligibility conditions such as educational qualification and age limit.

As per the latest notification, the cut-off date for ascertaining eligibility will now be August 3, instead of August 1.

The commission said the window for application correction – August 16 to 17 (11 p.m.)—will remain unchanged.

SSC MTS 2024: Vacancies increased

The SSC has also increased the number of Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) vacancies to 6,144 from 4,887. Along with the 3,439 Havaldar vacancies, the total number of vacancies to be filled through MTS and Havaldar examination 2024 now stands at 9,583.

The commission will hold the computer-based examination tentatively in October-November 2024. The detailed timetable will be announced later.

Candidates who are 18-25 years old as on August 3 can apply for the MTS post. For the Havaldar post, the age limit of candidates should be between 18 and 27 years. Age relaxation has been given to reserved category candidates.

Further, the candidates need to pass the Class 10 final examination or its equivalent examination from a recognised board on or before the cut off date of August 3, 2024.

The application fee for SSC MTS 2024 is ₹100. Women candidates, SC, ST, PwBD and ex-servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from paying this fee.

For detailed information about SSC MTS 2024, candidates can check the offial website of the commission.