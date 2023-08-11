Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on SSC MTS & Havaldar results
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on SSC MTS & Havaldar results

Aug 11, 2023 04:48 PM IST
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: SSC MTS, Havaldar results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC MTS Result 2023 in due course of time. The results for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 

The SSC MTS & Havaldar recruitment exam was conducted in two phases. The first phase was held from May 2 to May 19 and the second phase was from June 13 to June 20, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on June 28. The last date to raise objections was till July 4, 2023. 

SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be eligible to appear in the tier 2 test. Follow the blog for latest updates on SSC MTS result, scorecard, cut offs below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 11, 2023 04:48 PM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023: Exam dates

    The first phase took place from May 2 to May 19 and the second from June 13 to June 20, 2023.

  • Aug 11, 2023 04:06 PM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023: How to check

    Go to ssc.nic.in.

    Go to the result section.

    Open the SSC MTS exam result 2022 tier 1 or SSC Havaldar exam result 2022 link.

    A PDF file containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open.

    Check your result.

  • Aug 11, 2023 03:17 PM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023: Know about allocation 

    The allocation of Ministries/ Department/ Offices in the allocated States/ UTs for the post of MTS will be made by the Regional Offices of the Commission by using the standard methodology.

  • Aug 11, 2023 02:42 PM IST

    SSC MTS & Havaldar result 2023: When and where to check 

    SSC MTS Result 2023 date and time have not been shared by the Commission yet. When released candidates can check the results at ssc.nic.in.

  • Aug 11, 2023 02:01 PM IST

    SSC MTS Result: Where to check 

    SSC MTS Result can be checked at ssc.nic.in when released. 

  • Aug 11, 2023 01:31 PM IST

    SSC result 2023: How to check MTS, Havaldar results?

    Go to ssc.nic.in.

    Go to the result section.

    Open the SSC MTS exam result 2022 tier 1 or SSC Havaldar exam result 2022 link.

    A PDF file containing roll numbers of selected candidates will open.

    Check your result.

  • Aug 11, 2023 12:59 PM IST

    SSC MTS 2023 Result: Selection process for MTS, Havaldar 

    For the post of MTS, based on the performance in Paper-I and scoring the cut-off marks in Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.

    For the post of Havaldar, based on the performance in Paper-I, qualifying in PET/ PST and scoring the cut-off marks in Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.

  • Aug 11, 2023 12:30 PM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023: 12,523 vacancies will be filled

    To fill a total of 12,523 vacancies the SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 is being held.

  • Aug 11, 2023 12:08 PM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023: How to check 

    Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

    On the homepage, click on the result tab

    Next, click on the MTS result 

    Check the results and take print for future reference

  • Aug 11, 2023 11:48 AM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023: About paper 2 

    Paper-II will be qualifying in nature. Minimum qualifying marks in

    Paper-II are as follows:

    18.9.1 UR : 40%

    18.9.2 All other categories : 35%

  • Aug 11, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    SSC MTS Result 2023: Where to check scores?

    SSC MTS Result 2023 will be announced in due course of time. The results will be available on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 

  • Aug 11, 2023 11:22 AM IST

    SSC MTS cut-off: When will it be released?

    SSC MTS cut-off will be released along with the results. The cut off list will be available on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 

  • Aug 11, 2023 11:18 AM IST

    SSC MTS exam result 2022 tier 1: How to check scores?

    Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 

    Click on SSC MTS exam result 2022 tier 1 link available on the home page. 

    A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers. 

    Download the page. 

  • Aug 11, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    SSC MTS Havaldar result: Where will candidates be posted?

    The candidates selected through this examination for the post of MTS will be posted in different Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India or various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. in various States/ UTs. The candidates will preferably be posted initially in the allotted States/ UTs. However, depending on the requirement of the User Departments, they may also be posted in different States/ UTs.

  • Aug 11, 2023 11:08 AM IST

    SSC MTS exam news: Medium of Paper II 

    The Paper will be set in Hindi, English and in other languages mentioned in the Schedule-VIII of the Constitution to test basic language skills commensurate with the educational qualification prescribed for the post. Candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter.

  • Aug 11, 2023 11:02 AM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023 expected date

    SSC MTS result 2023 expected date has not been shared by the Commission yet. Keep checking this space for latest updates. 

  • Aug 11, 2023 10:59 AM IST

    SSC result 2023: Login credentials 

    Date of birth

    Registration number

  • Aug 11, 2023 10:55 AM IST

    SSC MTS 2023 Result: List of websites 

    ssc.nic.in

  • Aug 11, 2023 10:53 AM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023: Selection process for recruitment 

    The recruitment process for the post of MTS will consist of Paper-I i.e. Computer Based Examination (CBE), Paper-II (Descriptive) and Document Verification.

  • Aug 11, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    SSC MTS Result 2023: About Tier 2 exam 

    Paper-II will be of descriptive type in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode in which the candidates will be required to write a short essay and a letter in English or any language included in the Schedule-VIII of the Constitution.

  • Aug 11, 2023 10:45 AM IST

    SSC MTS cut-off: To be released with results 

    SSC MTS cut-off will be released along with the results. The cut off details category wise will be available to all those candidates who have appeared for the examination on the official notice available at ssc.nic.in. 

  • Aug 11, 2023 10:43 AM IST

    SSC MTS exam result 2022 tier 1: Awaited 

    SSC MTS exam result 2022 tier 1 is awaited. The results will be announced and can be checked at ssc.nic.in. 

  • Aug 11, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    SSC MTS Havaldar result: More than 12000 vacancies to be filled 

    SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies.

  • Aug 11, 2023 10:38 AM IST

    SSC MTS exam news: About answer key 

    The provisional answer key was released on June 28. The last date to raise objections was till July 4, 2023.

  • Aug 11, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023 expected date

    SSC MTS result 2023 expected date is soon. The Commission has not shared any date for now, but as per media reports, the results will likely be announced soon. 

  • Aug 11, 2023 10:33 AM IST

    SSC result 2023 for MTS: When was exam conducted?

    The SSC MTS & Havaldar recruitment exam was conducted in two phases. The first phase was held from May 2 to May 19 and the second phase was from June 13 to June 20, 2023.

  • Aug 11, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    SSC MTS 2023 Result: How to check scores?

    Go to ssc.nic.in.

    Go to the result section.

    Open the SSC MTS exam result 2022 tier 1 or SSC Havaldar exam result 2022 link.

    A PDF file containing roll numbers of selected candidates will open.

    Check your result.

  • Aug 11, 2023 10:28 AM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023: Where to check 

    SSC MTS result 2023 can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 

  • Aug 11, 2023 10:25 AM IST

    SSC MTS Result 2023: Date and time 

    SSC MTS Result 2023 date and time have not been shared by the Commission yet. When released candidates can check the results at ssc.nic.in. 

