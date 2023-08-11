SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on SSC MTS & Havaldar results

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC MTS Result 2023 in due course of time. The results for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: SSC MTS, Havaldar results, direct link, how to check, cut offs at ssc.nic.in(Hindustan Times)

The SSC MTS & Havaldar recruitment exam was conducted in two phases. The first phase was held from May 2 to May 19 and the second phase was from June 13 to June 20, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on June 28. The last date to raise objections was till July 4, 2023.

SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be eligible to appear in the tier 2 test. Follow the blog for latest updates on SSC MTS result, scorecard, cut offs below.